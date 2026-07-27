RESEARCH SHAKE-UP! NEMRA Unveils Powerhouse Board to Drive Africa’s Research Revolution

Kampala, Uganda — July 26, 2026: The Network for Education and Multidisciplinary Research Africa (NEMRA) has unveiled its new Board of Directors for the 2026–2029 term.

This is ushers in a fresh team researchers, academics, and institutional representatives to steer the network’s mission of strengthening research capacity across Africa.

Founded in September 2018 in Kampala, NEMRA has lasted eight years championing and building inter-institutional research capacity, growing a continental network of researchers, and pushing academic engagement beyond university walls.

Announcing the new leadership, NEMRA Secretary to the Board, Mr. Patrick Mutabwire, said the composition of the new Board reflects the network’s commitment to bringing diverse expertise to bear on its work.

“This Board brings together seasoned academics, policy practitioners, and representatives from government, higher education, civil society, and our postgraduate research community,” Mr. Mutabwire said.

In a press statement sent to RedPepper, Mr. Mutabwire added that the team was assembled deliberately to widen NEMRA’s reach and deepen its impact on the research landscape in Uganda and across the continent.

“On behalf of the Secretariat, I congratulate each member and look forward to working with them over the next three years,” he said.

The 2026–2029 Board of Directors

The incoming Board takes office at a pivotal moment for the organization, days before it convenes the 3rd NEMRA All-Africa Multidisciplinary Research Conference, scheduled for July 28–29, 2026 at the College of Health Sciences, Makerere University Kampala.

Below are the member profiles:

Chairperson — Dr. Martin Ongol: Dr. Ongol holds a PhD in Applied Microbiology, an MSc in Applied Bio Sciences, and a BSc in Food Science and Technology. He currently serves as Deputy Executive Secretary of the Uganda National Council for Science and Technology (UNCST).

Vice Chairperson — Dr. Dennis Aguma: Dr. Aguma holds a PhD in Entrepreneurship, an MBA, and a BSc in Business Management. He is a Senior Lecturer in Entrepreneurship and Innovation, an ecosystems consultant, founder of NASE Africa, and Research Grants Lead at the Uganda Management Institute (UMI).

Finance Director — Dr. Barbara N. Kayondo: Dr. Kayondo holds a PhD in Information Systems, an MSc in Monitoring and Evaluation, an MSc in ICT Management, Policy and Architectural Design, and a BSc in IT. She lectures in the Department of Information Systems at Makerere University Business School (MUBS).

Post-Graduate Research Students’ Representative — Mr. Arthur M. Makara: Mr. Makara holds a Master of Agriculture (Crop Science), an MSc in Business Administration, a Postgraduate Diploma in Business Administration, a BSc, and a Diploma in Education. He is currently pursuing a PhD in Public Administration, works under the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries (MAAIF), and serves as Acting Deputy Principal at Bukalasa Agricultural College.

Government Institutions Representative — Dr. Franklin Higenyi: Dr. Higenyi holds a PhD in Gender Studies, a Master’s degree in Gender Studies, and is currently pursuing a Bachelor of Laws. She is a lecturer and consultant at the Uganda Management Institute (UMI).

Civil Society Organisations and Business Representative — Dr. Arinaitwe D. Rugyendo Dr. Rugyendo holds a PhD in Journalism and Communication and an MSc in Marketing. He is a media entrepreneur, researcher, and STEM education practitioner, and founding Managing Director of Research Finds News.

Higher Education Institutions Representative — Dr. Asiimwe Joy Turyamwijuka: Dr. Turyamwijuka holds a PhD in Management and Administration, a Master’s in Local and Regional Development, and a BSc in Social Sciences. She lectures in Social Sciences and serves as Academic Registrar at Bishop Barham University College, a constituent college of Uganda Christian University (UCU).

Chairperson Dr. Martin Ongol said his focus would be on consolidating NEMRA’s institutional partnerships.

“My task is to ensure the Board provides clear strategic direction while strengthening our links with government science and research bodies, so that the network’s work translates into real policy impact,” he said.

About NEMRA

The Network for Education and Multidisciplinary Research Africa (NEMRA) was established on 22 September 2018 in Kampala, Uganda. It brings together researchers, postgraduate students, and practitioners from institutions across Uganda and beyond, working to demystify academic research, build cross-disciplinary networks, and advance evidence-based policy and practice in Africa. NEMRA’s core departments cover Training & Development, Research Projects & Publications, and Mobilization & Advocacy.

For more information, visit www.nemraafrica.org.

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