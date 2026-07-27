RWAMPARA: PLU Vice Chairman Toyota Orders Leaders to Unite at Mp Amos Kankunda’s Mega Thanksgiving Fundraiser

Political temperatures flared in Rwampara District after Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU) Vice Chairman Michael Toyota Kaguta blasted endless wrangles among elected leaders, warning that selfish power games are suffocating service delivery and denying wananchi the development they deserve.

Toyota delivered the hard-hitting message during a thanksgiving ceremony for Rwampara County MP Amos Kankunda at Kakigani in Buteraniro-Nyeihanga Town Council. The function also doubled as a fundraising drive for Kakigani Primary School, where leaders dug deep into their pockets, collecting millions of shillings to support the school.

Toyota led from the front with a UGX 10 million donation, matching MP Amos Kankunda’s UGX 10 million contribution, while Rwampara East MP Charles Ngabirano pledged 1,000 timber poles and UGX 2 million, alongside contributions from other well-wishers.

But beyond the fundraising, Toyota used the platform to fire a warning shot at leaders across the country, saying many districts have stagnated because politicians and technocrats spend more time fighting each other than serving citizens.

He said in many districts Members of Parliament, Chief Administrative Officers and district leaders operate like rival camps, making it impossible to deliver government services effectively.

Toyota argued that corruption and poor service delivery thrive whenever leaders refuse to work together, accusing some politicians of chasing personal interests instead of putting wananchi first.

“We have seen districts fail because leaders cannot cooperate. MPs don’t work with district administrations, CAOs operate independently and local leaders pull in different directions. That is not leadership. Leaders must stop fighting and focus on solving the people’s problems,” Toyota said.

He also rallied residents to vote for NRM LC1 chairpersons in the upcoming Local Council elections, arguing that leaders from the same political direction would find it easier to coordinate development programmes.

MP Amos Kankunda echoed Toyota’s message, declaring that leaders in Rwampara have resolved to bury their differences and speak with one voice for the district’s progress.

He said unity would eliminate sectarianism, strengthen lobbying efforts for government projects and ensure services reach ordinary citizens more quickly.

Kankunda also challenged residents to work closely with their leaders instead of expecting politicians alone to transform their livelihoods.

“Unity must become our identity. We want leaders speaking one language and our people working together to eliminate poverty. As leaders we are committed to lobbying for more opportunities for Rwampara,” Kankunda said.

Rwampara East MP Charles Ngabirano said the fight against poverty requires commitment from both leaders and residents.

He warned that wananchi should not simply wait for politicians to improve their lives but should actively engage in income-generating activities, educate their children and ensure food security at household level.

“As leaders we shall continue lobbying for development, but accountability must be shared. Every family should ask itself what it has done to improve its own welfare. We want hardworking communities, not people waiting for handouts,” Ngabirano said.

Ngabirano also revealed that security agencies have already identified a handful of villages historically associated with election violence ahead of the forthcoming LC elections.

He assured residents that security personnel are on alert and vowed that troublemakers would not be allowed to disrupt the electoral process in Rwampara’s 126 villages, insisting that authorities are fully prepared to guarantee peaceful polls.

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