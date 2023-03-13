REVEALED! Plan to block West Nile Kony war victims from meeting M7 leaks

One of the Kony war victims in West Nile showing some of the bullet wounds he sustained during the Kony war

BY ANDREW COHEN AMVESI

Plans to block West Nile based victims of Joseph Kony’s Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA) war from meeting President Yoweri Museveni has leaked.

This is after the executive members of the victims have assembled all evidence of the atrocities Kony committed on them and showed readiness to hand them over to the President directly during his visit to West Nile.

According to Evelyn Anite, the State Minister for Investment and Privatization, President Museveni is slated to camp in the West Nile region for two days from April 11-12, 2023 as part of his ongoing Presidential tour of all regions across the country.

However, the 1,102 West Nile Kony war victims who have waited for over 20 years for their compensation are now crying foul, saying there are some elements in the government trying to block them from seeking an audience with the President.

Speaking to the Red Pepper online on phone, Samuel Ondoma of Alaka & Co Advocates, the Lawyer of the victims said his clients are seeking to meet President Museveni and discuss their payment but there are some people in the government who are trying to block them.

“After all, the President will not meet all the members because we have the executive team that has prepared a memo to present to him on the behalf of others so that the Fountain of Honor can make a commitment on the Sh99.8b demand. So, I really see no need to block the leaders of these war victims from meeting their President after 20 years of waiting for their compensation in vain. We just need a dialogue with the President on the way forward and that is all,” Ondoma said.

Ondoma made it clear that the war claimants have been struggling to meet the President, a reason they have been patient for over 20 years. He added that unfortunately, the patience of the war victims has kept on fading away as many have continued to die without being compensated.

Earlier last month, a letter was written seeking permission to meet the President, but instead it led to the arrest of the war victims’ chairperson, Alex Matua on March 2, 2023 and later released on police bond.

Still in February this year, the victims made a commitment to fight Kony by asking the government to give them guns to fight the LRA leader if their compensation became a problem.

Matua recently said out of the 1,102 victims, the number of those who have so far died without being compensated has risen to 90.

He noted that many of their members are now weak, crippled and financially incapacitated after the capital for their businesses and merchandise got looted by Kony’s rebels during the LRA war in the park between Karuma and Pakwach Bridges.

