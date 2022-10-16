REVEALED!Plan to shuffle Uganda’s Canadian embassy staff leaks, Anite hubby tipped

There is an impending reshuffle at Uganda’s embassy in Ottawa, Canada, this publication has learnt. The mission is headed by Amb. Joy Ruth Aceng with Amb. Margaret L. Kyogire as her deputy. Knowledgeable sources told us that the appointing authority has finalized plans to remove both or one of them for reasons we are yet to establish. We have further learnt that intense lobbying is ongoing to have Minister Evelyne Anite’s husband, Allan Kajik take over as either head or deputy head of mission. Kajik currently serves as minister counselor at the same embassy. This is a developing story…more details to follow. (DO YOU HAVE A HOT STORY (CHEATERS, DIVORCE, VIDEOS, CORRUPTION, LAND WRANGLES, EXPOSES …ETAL) YOU WOULD LIKE US TO PUBLISH? CALL/TEXT/WHATSAPP 0777959024 OR EMAIL redpeppertips@gmail.com)

