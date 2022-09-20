Rising star Tarel Tala to bring down UK at UG’S 60th Independence ‘Brunch & day party’

Sensational and fast-rising hunky singer Tarel Tala has been confirmed among the top surprise artists set to perform at Brunch and party under the theme of Uganda’s 60th Independence celebrations that will take place in the United Kingdom come 9th October 2022.

Music fans in the UK have already expressed their excitement to meet hunky Tarel Tela through social media. Some have never met him and they see this chance as heavenly Sent.

Slated to be the biggest concert for partiers in the UK it will be held at Faces, 458-462 Cranbrook RD, Gant Hill, Essex 1G2 6LE on the 9th of October 2022. He will also perform alongside artists.

All preparations are underway and there are just a few weeks remaining before the celebration the singer also seems excited since it will be his first performance ever since all Covid 19 Lockdowns were lifted.

For some time now, Tarel Tala has recorded songs that have been widely loved. Some songs have many views on youtube. His ‘Mata’ song video broke the internet a few months. It was widely viewed and loved.

His music fans love him for his stage energy performance which has made him one of the most highly rated Afrobeat artists both in Uganda and abroad.

Real name Jonathan Jacobs Kawooya, Tarel Tala is a gifted musician, writer, and producer, who is one of the new-generation artists that are revolutionizing the industry.

