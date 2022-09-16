Rising Stars Zanedi, Virus K crush on one booby gal, outs a song begging for her attention

Fast-rising stars Zanedi and Virus K have once again blessed us with a beautiful new love single titled “ROUND ABOUT”, a sweet song for the soul.

“ROUND ABOUT” is typically a love song where the two hunky singers tell a story of how they fell in love with a gorgeous, round-shaped with big booty and sharp boobs.

Singer Zanedi

In the song, they reveal how they were slow in getting her number and attention the first time they met her. They go on and sing that as they were busy chatting her up, she rushed and left them hanging. Being in love, she felt their love trapped and stayed on their minds forever.

So, they decided to use the song to communicate how they wish to meet her again and preach love again.

Virus K

Listening to the lyrics, they express how life seems hard and tough to go through without a loving and caring partner to the extent that one struggles to find sleep late in the night.

The two singers wrote the song with iFone and it was recorded with Nexus.

Simply listen to this masterpiece here;

