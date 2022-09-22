Roads, Bridges Destroyed In Rukiga District

Musa Ecweru ,the state minister during the assessment tour in Rukiga District with UNRA and Local leaders

By Moses Agaba

Rukiga: At least eight bridges and four roads in Rukiga District have been destroyed by heavy rains that have left them in a critical condition cutting off access to facilities such as hospitals, school, district headquarters and churches among others.

Among the Bridges destroyed is Kabisha bridge that connects Kafunjo parish in Kashambya sub county, Rukiga District to Bikongozo parish in Nyakishenyi sub county, Rukungiri District, Kishenyi bridge that connects Kigara and Kibanda parishes Kamwezi Sub County, Mparo bridge that connects Rushebeya trading center and Rwamucucu sub county, Kyogo Bridge connecting Kyogo parish to Kyogo health II, Munkole bridge along Kamwezi road, Nyakahanga bridge along Rwamutunguru kashekye road, Kitaraka footbridge connecting Rushebeya to Kihorezo, Rugoma bridge on Kakiriizi Rugama Mukyogo road.

The roads destroyed include Rushebeya – Noze – Butambi road in Rwamucuc sub county, Nyaruziba –Nyakashebeya – Ruyumbu road in Kashambya Sub County, Kamwezi – Kibanda road and Sindi – Kachenche road in Mparo Town Council.

Eng James Kiganda the district Engineer says that each road requires Ugx 550M to be renovated and Ugx 120M for each Bridge.

Residents that include Sylivia Arinaitwe , Furugensi Tutyamureeba and Annet Kanyesigye say that these destroyed bridges and roads have hindered them from accessing their gardens, services such as health and education among others where expectant mothers and pupils have found it a challenge and risky to access services.

Robert Mbabazi Kakwerere The Rukiga District LC5 Chairperson says that a lot of services such as business, health services and education among others have been affected because of the heavy rains that destroyed gardens, bridges and roads connecting to certain facilities.

Roland Ndyomugyenyi Bish the Rukiga county legislator says that roads are the major components of development to both people and government adding that the destruction of these roads and bridges has denied access to some areas hence hindering business in the area something that has contributed to affecting the country’s economy.

This attracted the attention of the State Minister of Works Ecweru Musa who on Friday led a team of engineers from the ministry of works and Uganda National Roads Authority to assess the damages made on Roads and Bridges in Rukiga District and get possible solutions.

Musa Ecweru The state minister for works says that their assessment tour in Rukiga District doesn’t imply that they are to start works with effect adding that the assessment report will generate medium and long term interventions further saying that the destroyed bridges and roads connecting to facilities such as hospitals and schools will be quickly responded to.

Ecweru says that the second quarter release especially for roads is going to be better than this year’s first quarter release saying that will be provided with culverts and funds to fix minor infrastructure amidst ministries intervention.

About Post Author