Government To Establish Tea Factory In Rukiga District- Minister Bahat

By Moses Agaba

Rukiga: David Bahati the State Minister for Trade, Industry and Cooperatives (Industry) said that Government is to establish tea factory in Rukiga district in order to accommodate all the tea being grown on a large scale in the district .

“Am glad to inform you that government working with investors has finalized the process of establishing a tea factory in Rukiga district. We believe this will help in boosting the development of our district and the country in terms of income. “Said Bahati.

Bahati said this in his speech that was delivered by the Rukiga county Member of Parliament Roland Ndyomugyenyi Bish at the fundraising for the construction of multipurpose hall and boys’ dormitory at Kantare Secondary school in Kashambya Sub County, Rukiga district. The Minister commended the school Head teacher, chairman organizing committee and management for all the efforts to educate children and improving the education standards of Kantare Secondary School

Bahati also revealed to Ugandans that the government of Uganda is committed to providing at least a secondary school per-sub county in the whole country thereby promising for support to Kantare secondary school since it is a government aided secondary school.

Bahati contributed Ten Million shillings said that, when the multipurpose hall is constructed to serve both as chapel and other academic purposes, it will help learners to have Godly values in addition to academics that will nurture them into future responsible citizens stressing that education without morality is dangerous to the society.

“I have been informed that you are fundraising for the construction of the student’s chapel and boy’s dormitory at your school. Accept my contribution of UGX 10,000,000shs (Ten Million shillings only)” Bahati said.

Speaking as the main celebrant, the Bishop of the Diocese of Kigezi, Rt. Rev. Gaddie Akanjuna implored the people of Rukiga to engage in government programs like the Parish Development Model and others in order to boost their household income.

“now that the tea factory is going to be established please plant some tea in your fence if you don’t have enough land, because whatever amount of money that will given to you will cover a specific cost in your family please i charge you”, the Bishop said.

Rt Rev Akanjuna asked the youth to consider taking up technical studies rather than having premature education saying that technical skills can enable someone to be self-employed and earn a living saying that technical skills can enable someone to be self-employed and earn a living adding that sometimes they can advance to other levels such as to engineers.

He asks the students to keep focused on the goals that made them join the school and avoid things that may divert their attention saying that the world we are living in is currently hard, saying that without education, people may not survive thus asking learners to guard education as the best weapon to change their lives.

“Dear parents, I charge you teach your children good morals, Christian ethics, restore hope in them to have self Esteem. Leave competitive spirit and put your children in affordable schools to make them attain Education” Bishop Akanjuna tells Parents.

He asked learners to put God first, concentrate on books, work hard towards attaining success and avoid bad peer groups, acts of the devil, resist temptations and not wasting any minute for the better of their lives.

” We are in a world that is hard. Work hard and trust God to attain Success” Bishop Gaddie Akanjuna

In his remarks, the Rukiga county Member of Parliament Roland Ndyomugyenyi Bish implored students to have courage, work hard, be disciplined and embrace Education in order to be successful.

Ndyomugyenyi asked the students and parents to stop focusing on which type of school students go to but rather focus on education saying that academics together with discipline can make someone move far in terms of development.

According to the School head teacher Evans Tayebwa, the school is currently hunting for more than Ugx 75 million to finish the construction of the multipurpose hall which acts as the school chapel and assembly hall as well as Ugx 62.14 million to finish the construction of the boy’s dormitory.

Minister David Bahati contributed 10m shillings, Ndyomugyenyi Roland Ugx 5m, Kamusime Caroline Ugx 2m and Bishop Akanjuna 20bags of cement towards the cause, By the end of the day, an amount of Ugx 56m shillings was collected were 45m was in Cash.

About Post Author