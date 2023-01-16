Sexy Shakira Shakiraa outshines Spice Diana on her own concert with epic performance

Shakira Kamulegeya Kyebalaba popularly known as Shakira Shakiraa is one of the musicians who hogged the limelight at Lugogo Cricket Oval during the Spice Diana concert on Friday.



It wasn’t her outfit that drew the deafening cheers but rather her epic stage performance the moment she stepped on stage. She rocked a racy dress with cut-out details that showed off her enviable curves. The singer put up a massive performance to write her name amongst the few musicians in Uganda who have conquered the Lugogo Cricket Oval.

When she stepped on stage, most fans first mistook her for the once younger Desire Luzinda.

With her outfit, her sexy body structure caught the attention of many. Revelers went wild and started jumping up and down as she performed. Other fans couldn’t hold back their breath. They started singing her name.

Today, a section of music analysts rated her as one of the most outstanding performers at the concert way better than show owner Spice Diana.

Shakira Shakiraa joins other singers like Winnie Nwagi among the musicians that have driven music fans wild while performing at a huge venue.

Editor author Gumizamu has a high interest and knowledge in the Ugandan entertainment space, an industry he has been actively involved in.