Silas Roselo Bitter Truth, infectious tune making waves

Here’s The Addictive Song That’s Currently Topping Charts and Disturbing Tik-Tok, Silas Roselo Bitter truth .

Singer ,Songwriter and sensation, Silas Roselo real names Otim Silas Roselo born on 3rd February 1990 teams up with various talented producers to deliver this new anthem titled “bitter truth“.

The infectious tune is produced by Silas Roselo band. BITTER TRUTH is a prefect blend of Afro-Pop and Afrobeats, A Theme song for Inspiration music lovers. The song is a special record by Silas Roselo , dedicated to Afrobeats lovers across the world,

Artist Name: Silas Roselo

Track Title: Bitter Truth

Recorded: 2022 Music

Country: Uganda Music

Category: Latest Music