Silas Roselo Bitter Truth, infectious tune making waves

November 12, 2022 Editor
Here’s The Addictive Song That’s Currently Topping Charts and Disturbing Tik-Tok, Silas Roselo Bitter truth .
Singer  ,Songwriter and sensation, Silas Roselo real names Otim Silas Roselo born on 3rd February 1990 teams up with various talented producers to deliver this new anthem titled “bitter truth“.
The infectious tune is produced by Silas Roselo band. BITTER TRUTH is a prefect blend of Afro-Pop and Afrobeats, A Theme song for Inspiration music lovers. The song is a special record by Silas Roselo , dedicated to Afrobeats lovers across the world,
Artist Name:  Silas Roselo
Track Title: Bitter Truth
Recorded: 2022 Music
Country: Uganda Music
Category: Latest Music

About Post Author

Editor

author

Gumizamu has a high interest and knowledge in the Ugandan entertainment space, an industry he has been actively involved in. ANY HOT STORY (CHEATERS, DIVORCE, VIDEOS, CORRUPTION, LAND WRANGLES, EXPOSES …ETAL) YOU WOULD LIKE US TO PUBLISH? CALL/TEXT/WHATSAPP 0755973676 OR EMAIL; dailypepperon@gmail.com

See author's posts

Post Views: 277

More Stories

Silas Roselo stays loyal to African music,raggea in new  album

November 12, 2022 Editor

Singer Juliet Zawedde upbeat by Drillz numbers on YouTube

November 12, 2022 Editor

Anita Beryl, Joram Muzira discuss fashion at ASFA Fashionweekend

November 12, 2022 Editor

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.