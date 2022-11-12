Silas Roselo stays loyal to African music,raggea in new  album

November 12, 2022 Editor
Reggea sensation Silas Roselo commonly known as Otim Silas Roselo has finally released his “Some Love ” (ALBUM) which features a lot of packed soulful Reggea music, as well as two other well-crafted tunes.Released on Sunday , November 13, 2022, across all digital streaming platforms, the ALBUM places Silas Roselo lightyears ahead of colleagues for reasons you are yet to learn.

The ALBUM’s tone was set by various producers from Uganda and Japan , who produced most songs on the project as Ivan  shared writing credits with  other writers.

