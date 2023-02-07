SMITTEN! Kony eats Gashumba’s mouth

SHEILAH GASHUMBA proved she is completely smitten with boyfriend Rickman Manrick as the pair put on a racy display on Sunday night.

The TV star and the dreadlocked singer whom Sheila’s father Frank once compared to LRA rebel leader Joseph Kony couldn’t keep their hands off each other.

Sheila was launching her store named Gash Luxe, which is located on Clement Hill, Kampala and comes with a shopping Lounge, a mini Champagne Bar and content Studio. The duo looked amorous.

In one of the eye-popping videos and pictures, Sheila could be seen grinding on her man.

She could also be seen sticking her tongue out and Rick followed suit before they shared a wet kiss with each other as lens men scrambled for a good shot.

The pair’s public display comes just days after a voice note leaked to the public in which Sheila’s father-Gashumba (who was also present at Gash Luxe launch) is heard taking jibes at Manrick. He mentioned how her current boyfriend looks rugged and with hair like rebel Joseph Kony and that her lovers are always broke.

The US Department of State through their “War Crimes Rewards Program” has since announced a cash reward of USD5M (Shs18 billion) for any leads to Kony so that he can answer to crimes against humanity that he committed in northern Uganda.

