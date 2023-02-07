REVEALED! Plan by gov’t to create new 23 constituencies leaks

BY MOSES OKETAYOT

The number of Members of Parliament in the 12th Parliament come 2026 may shoot to 579 from the current 556 including ex-officios.

Information leaked to this publication indicates that the ministry of local government is mooting a proposal to create 23 new municipalities from the districts of Luwero, Adjumani, Pallisa, Lyantonde, Bundibugyo, Zombo, Sironko, Hoima, Moyo, Bushenyi, Kibuku, Kasese, Butaleja, Manafwa, Insingiro, Kyoters, Budaka, Yumbe, Kagadi, Kyenjojo and Kaliro.

If approved by Parliament, the town councils will be elevated to municipality status which makes them constituencies by an Act of Parliament, and hence then need to be represented by Members of Parliament.

The town councils include Bombo, Luwero, Adjumani, Pallisa, Lyantonde, Nyahuka, Paidha, Sironko, Kabaale, Moyo, Kyamuhunga, Tirinyi, Mpondwe Lhubiriha, Hima, Busolwe, Bubulo, Insingiro, Kyotera, Budaka, Yumbe, Kagadi, Kyenjojo, and Kaliro.

This proposal comes on the back of Ugandans complaining of increased administrative units and attendant costs.

Ugandans have also complained about the large number of Mps.

It should be noted that the Ugandan parliament is the largest within the East African region. Tanzania has 393 MPS, Kenya with 349, Burundi with 100, and Rwanda with only 80 directly elected legislators.

