Spice Diana will improve her stage performance-Chameleon says

While appearing on NBS TV ‘s show after 5, singer Jose Chameleone said he was very pleased with Spice Diana’s performance at her recently concluded concert but suggest that she still has a great room to improve her stage performance.

It should be recalled that on 13th January 2023, Spice Diana held her first big outdoor concert at Lugogo Cricket Oval.There were some low points, however, especially to do with her performance. Several critics pointed out how her energy and vocal ability were lacking.

Chameleon noted that he was seated very far away from the stage and yet he wanted to enjoy the performances quite close. But wondered why people are criticizing Spice’s performance because for him, she did her best and he deserves a 98% score overall.

“She might not be as good as Celine Dion but there’s still room for improvement. I give her 98%,” Chameleon said while on an interview on NBS After 5.

“The 2% is because the VIP was very far away from the stage so I wasn’t watching the action closely. It was her very first big show so people need to stop criticizing her,” he added.

