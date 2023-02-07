WAR ON TERROR! 424 ADF terrorists put out of action by UPDF in Congo

Uganda’s army in Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has so far put out of action 424 terrorists attached to Allied Defence Forces (ADF).

The Minister of Defence and Veteran Affairs, Vincent Ssempijja made the revelation on Monday while appearing before Parliament’s Defence and Internal Affairs Committee where the Ministry had appeared to respond to queries raised about the sector during the consideration of the 2023/2024 National Budget Framework Paper.

“The joint operation remains on course with significant achievements registered. In 2022 alone, 424 terrorists were put out of action, 81 others captured, 115 abductees rescued, and 118 firearms arms with assorted ammunition including 10 IEDs recovered,” said Ssempijja.

According to the Ministry of Defence, following the escalation of ADF attacks both in DRC and Uganda, the two countries agreed to conduct joint operations against ADF leading to the coming into effect of the Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in Defence that culminated into the joint operation in November 2021. Under this bilateral arrangement, each country is responsible for the command and control administration requirements as well as logistical requirements within the operational theater.

“So the joint forces continue mounting pressure on ADF elements in order to decisively in order to neutralize the group. The budget requirement for this operation in FY 2023/2024, is Shs21,469,484,464 covering food, fuel, lubricants, maintenance, medical and travel in land,” said Ssempijja.

The Mukono North MP, Abdallah Kiwanuka wondered why the Minister’s update didn’t include the number of casualties from Uganda side remarking; “The Minister has told us about the deaths and terrorists who have been put out of action but he hasn’t told us how many of our boys have been put out of action, how many have been injured. At the end of the day, we need to look after them despite the fact that the operation hasn’t been sanctioned by Parliament.”

He also asked the Ministry of Defence to provide breakdown in the Shs21Bn that the Army is seeking for the Operation Shuja in 2023/2024, a question that Simon Opolot (Kanyum County) deemed uncomfortable saying such details can only be known by the Division Commander in DRC, not officials in Kampala.

But Jonathan Odur (Erute South) fired back saying that whenever there is an expenditure that Government thinks can’t be discussed openly, they have always termed it as classified noting, “Otherwise if you think the budget of UPDF can’t be talked about then we are here doing nothing. So, I think the colleague is right to inquire to the extent and if they think there is a particular aspect that needs to be protected, then they will say so.”

