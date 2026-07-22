SPIRO publishes its first Sustainability Report ,  confirms strong economic, social and climate impact

By Brian Musaasizi

SPIRO, Africa’s leading electric mobility company, on Tuesday, July 21st, 2026 Dubai, UAE published its inaugural Sustainability Report.

The publication provides a comprehensive overview of the environmental, social and economic impact of its operations and aims at establishing a baseline, to track future progress on its path to scale clean transport infrastructure and affordable mobility solutions.

‘’Having grown up in India, I have witnessed firsthand the impact of vehicle emissions on public health and urban environments. At SPIRO, our responsibility as founders is not only to scale innovation, but to ensure that the systems we build endure economically, socially, and environmentally for generations to come,” said Gagan Gupta, Founder of SPIRO and Chairman of Equitane.

“This report reflects how far SPIRO has come—not only in terms of growth, but in our ability to measure and improve our impact. As we expand across Africa, sustainability will remain a core business driver, shaping how we invest, manufacture, innovate and partner for the long term,” highlighted Anant Badjatya, Group Chief Executive Officer, SPIRO.

By establishing our first comprehensive ESG baseline, including Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions, we are creating the foundations needed to track progress, set measurable targets and strengthen transparency as SPIRO continues to scale across Africa. Sustainability is not a standalone initiative—it is integrated into how we operate, innovate and create long-term value,” said Imtinen Hamlaoui, Head of ESG and Sustainability.

Among key highlights : As part of its sustainability roadmap, SPIRO completed its first end-to-end greenhouse gas inventory, covering Scope 1, Scope 2 and Scope 3 emissions across its operations and value chain. Among others, operational efficiency measures taken last year delivered an estimated 15–25% reduction in energy use at assembly facilities, reinforcing SPIRO’s commitment to continuously improving energy efficiency and reducing the environmental footprint of its operations.

The report also outlines SPIRO’s long-term sustainability roadmap, including its ambition to achieve net-zero Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions by 2040. As the company expands, its electric mobility ecosystem is projected to help avoid approximately 700,000 tonnes of CO₂ emissions annually by 2030. To further strengthen energy resilience and reduce grid dependency, SPIRO is evaluating the deployment of 80–125 KVA on-site solar solutions across selected battery-swapping stations, while smart energy management initiatives implemented at its assembly facilities have already delivered an estimated 15–25% reduction in energy consumption.

The report also highlights SPIRO’s growing investment in people and local capabilities. Through the Spiro Academy, the company trained more than 4,000 individuals across Africa in 2025 in areas including EV maintenance, battery management and technical operations. Initiatives such as Africa’s first women electric motorcycle assembly line further reinforce SPIRO’s commitment to skills development, workforce inclusion and local industrial growth.

Beyond environmental performance, the report underlines the growing economic benefits of electric mobility. Commercial riders using SPIRO motorcycles reduce operating costs by 70–80% compared with petrol-powered alternatives, while benefiting from lower maintenance costs and reduced exposure to fuel price volatility.

Spiro is Africa’s largest electric mobility company and operates the continent’s most extensive battery-swapping network for electric two-wheel vehicles. With more than 100,000 electric motorcycles on the road, over 2,500 swapping stations and more than 30 million battery swaps to date, Spiro is replacing expensive fossil-fuel transport with affordable, accessible and sustainable mobility solutions. Through its growing regional production and assembly footprint, Spiro is committed to building electric vehicles made in Africa by Africans for Africa and the world.

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