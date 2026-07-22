Housing Finance Bank Deepens Customer Engagement in Teso Sub-Region

Housing Finance Bank's Branch Distribution Manager, Philip Emunot (Right) addresses customers and stakeholders at the recently concluded customer forum in Soroti

Housing Finance Bank hosted more than 150 customers in Soroti on Friday, 17 July 2026, for an evening of engagement, reaffirming its commitment to listening to customers, strengthening relationships, and delivering financial solutions that respond to their evolving personal and business needs.

The customer engagement brought together customers, bank leadership, and city officials for meaningful conversations on the financial aspirations of individuals, entrepreneurs, and businesses in the Teso sub-region. The forum also provided an opportunity for customers to share their experiences and offer feedback on how the bank can continue enhancing its products and services.

Speaking during the event, the Bank’s Head Customer Experience, Carolyne Agudo, emphasized that customer feedback plays a vital role in shaping the bank’s service delivery.

“Our customers are at the heart of everything we do. Listening to their experiences enables us to continuously improve our products, enhance service delivery, and provide solutions that meet their changing financial needs. We remain committed to delivering a banking experience that is faster, more responsive, and more personalized,” she said.

Customers also received insights into some of the bank’s key financial solutions, including Swift Loans, Agricultural Production Loans, Mortgage Solutions, and Education Finance. These offerings are designed to support home ownership, business growth, agricultural productivity, and access to quality education, contributing to inclusive economic development across the region.

A key highlight of the engagement was a legal advisory session facilitated by the bank’s external legal counsel. Customers were taken through their rights, the legal requirements for various banking and business transactions, and participated in an interactive question-and-answer session. The discussion provided attendees with practical legal knowledge to help them make informed financial and business decisions, reflecting the bank’s commitment to empowering customers beyond providing financial solutions.

During the discussions, customers highlighted the need for faster loan processing, quicker response times, and more personalized financial solutions. Bank representatives welcomed the feedback and reiterated their commitment to continuously improving customer experience and service efficiency.

Housing Finance Bank’s Branch Distribution Manager, Philip Emunot, highlighted the bank’s unique position as Uganda’s only indigenous commercial bank, emphasizing the strong relationship it has built with its customers over the years.

“Our customers are at the heart of everything we do,” he said. “As a proudly 100% Ugandan-owned bank, we attribute our success to the confidence, trust, and enduring relationships we have built with the customers and communities we serve.”

The event also featured a customer appreciation ceremony, where loyal customers were recognized and rewarded in appreciation of their continued trust and partnership with the bank.

The engagement was graced by Soroti City Town Clerk Joseph Mwesigwa, Soroti City Mayor and Guest of Honour Francis Esudu Obwonyo, and Community Development Officer Osekenye Damalie, who represented customers. Their participation underscored the importance of collaboration between financial institutions and local leaders in advancing financial inclusion and community development.

The Soroti customer engagement forms part of Housing Finance Bank’s ongoing efforts to strengthen relationships with customers across the country through regular engagements that foster dialogue, gather feedback, and ensure the bank continues to develop solutions that meet the changing needs of the communities it serves.

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