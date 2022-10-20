Ssekibejja takes day one lead at Uganda Amateurs Golf Open

By Thomas Odongo

Event: 2022 Tusker Malt Uganda Amateurs Golf Open

Venue: Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa, Kigo

Dates: 19-22 October

Playing on home course, Andrew Ssekibejja shot 1 under par 71 to emerge day one leader of the 2022 Tusker Malt Uganda Amateurs Golf Open during the opening round on Wednesday at Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa, Kigo.

Ssekibejja, handicap 1 is one stroke ahead of Entebbe Club’s Michael Tumusiime who had par/level 72 whilst Kabale Sports Club’s Edson Kabareebe capped the podium with 2 over par 74 ahead of the second round scheduled for this Thursday.

Ssekibejja birdied four times, twice in the front nine and twice in the back nine, that is in par-4 hole 1, par-4 hole 5, par-4 hole 12 and par-5 hole 17.

Ssekibejja posted a gross score of 36 in the front nine and 35 in the back nine and had a steady progressive scoring to par.

Meanwhile, defending champion Joseph Cwinya-ai finished day one outside the top 10 having tied for eleventh with ‘homeboy’ Ivan James Sekulima and Entebbe Club’s Aaron Mugomale. The trio shot 8 over par 80.

Cwinya-ai birdied in hole 13, 14 and 17 but generally struggled and will look to make it to the pressure group of day three and the final round.

Kenya’s Robert Nyanchoga of Royal Nairobi Golf Club emerged the best foreign player after round one. He had 9 over par 81 and he is tied for fourteenth with Uganda Golf Union President Moses Matsiko (Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa) and Entebbe Club’s Ronald Mugisha.

Generally, the top 10 of the leaderboard in littered with young players who are aiming to leave a mark at the tournament, capitalizing on the absence of top Kenyan golfers who are currently participating at the Kenya Amateur Strokeplay Championship.

The Uganda Amateurs Golf Open (marking its 81st edition this year) which returns to Lake Victoria Serena for the second time since 2019 is a World Amateur Golf Ranking event.

The Amateurs Open is the third event of the 2022 Tusker Malt Uganda Golf Open. The ladies and seniors events held earlier on were won by Martha Babirye and John Muchiri respectively.

After the Amateurs Open, two more events will be played, that is; Pro-Am (25th) and Professional Open (26th-29th).

The lead sponsor of the tournament is Uganda Breweries Limited through the Tusker Malt Lager beer brand. Co-sponsors/partners are; Pepsi, Case Medical Care, Absa Bank, HK Properties including NBS Sport.

2022 Tusker Malt Uganda Amateurs Golf Open Leaderboard

1. Andrew Ssekibejja – 71 (gross)

2. Michael Tumusiime – 72

3. Edson Kabareebe – 74

T4. Felix Dusabe – 75

T4. Godfrey Nsubuga – 75

6. John Paul Basabose – 76

7. Ibrahim Bagalana – 77

8. Joseph Kasozi – 78

T9. Brian Mugabe – 79

T9. Allan Mugisha – 79.

