STOP FIGHTING, FIX OUR DISTRICT! MP Kabasharira Blasts Ntungamo Leaders as Shs200M Bridge Takes Shape

Kabasharira with some leaders addressing the media at the bridge

Rushenyi County MP Naome Kabasharira has thrown down the gauntlet to Ntungamo District leaders, warning them to stop endless political infighting and instead concentrate on delivering services that transform the lives of ordinary wananchi.

The outspoken legislator made the remarks on Monday while inspecting the construction of the long-awaited Omukabale Bridge, a multimillion-shilling project linking Ngoma Sub-county in Rushenyi County with Rwikiniro Sub-county in Ruhama County.

Accompanied by district councillors, local leaders and residents, Kabasharira toured the construction site to assess the progress of engineers and ensure the project remains on course.

The bridge, which has become one of her flagship infrastructure projects, is expected to end years of suffering for residents who have struggled to cross the area, especially during heavy rains.

Kabasharira reminded leaders that development can only be achieved through teamwork, not political wrangles.

“We need to combine and work together. As a leader, you don’t work alone—you work with others. That is what I pray for in Ntungamo. There is no way the LC5 Chairperson can work alone, there is no way I can work alone, and there is no way councillors can work alone. We must work together for the development of Rushenyi and Ntungamo at large,” she said.

The MP revealed that she conceived the bridge project years ago and intensified efforts after returning to Parliament in 2021. She successfully lobbied the Ministry of Finance for Shs200 million, which was released to Ntungamo District specifically for the construction of the bridge.

Not stopping there, Kabasharira announced plans to lobby for another Shs200 million to complete the remaining works and improve the access roads connecting to the bridge, including Kashenyi Road and Rwikiniro Road.

According to the legislator, the improved roads will ensure the bridge delivers maximum economic benefits by easing the movement of people, farm produce and businesses between the two sub-counties.

Residents have for years pleaded for a permanent bridge after repeatedly enduring dangerous crossings, accusing previous leaders of neglecting the area.

Kabasharira said fulfilling that promise ranks among her proudest achievements in Parliament.

“It had always been my dream that when I was elected Member of Parliament for Rushenyi, I would construct this bridge. I am proud that this dream is becoming a reality. I also contributed to the temporary bridge before this one, and I am happy that during my term I have done something meaningful for the people of Ngoma and Ruhama. With cooperation from other district leaders, more roads and bridges will also be worked on,” she said.

As work progresses, locals hope the Omukabale Bridge will finally end decades of transport nightmares and open up trade and social services, while Kabasharira insists that unity—not political division—is the key to unlocking Ntungamo’s development.

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