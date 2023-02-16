Telecommunication services improved,  three Masts  to be erected in Rubaya Kashari

Amos Tayebwa

Mbarara

Most areas in Kashari/ Mbarara District are very poor in network connections, but this has been sorted after One Loyda Muhimbura Twinomujuni lobbied for three masts that are going to be erected in Rubaya Sub-county Mbarara District.

According to Loyda (Gamba Nokora), the female Councilor representing Rubaya sub-county in Mbarara District, she managed to lobby about three masts from UCC that are going to enhance and improve communication network in the area.

On Tuesday this week, a team of leaders from Rubaya Sub-county led by Loyda visited the site at Rwansiga, Bunenero Parish in Rubaya Sub-county where the first project of erecting the telecommunication mast is undergoing. This is being constructed by Camtec Construction Ltd. She said that other more two masts will also be built in different areas of Rubaya but in different phases where the second phase will be soon built at Rubaya Sub-county Headquarters.

Locals from this Sub-county have for a long time faced poor network which has affected communications in running their businesses especially those dealing in mobile money services.

“I want to appreciate the Government of Uganda for always considering our requests whenever we apply for a certain project that benefit our communities. But I want to urge my people that they should use this network very well, we don’t want them to use this network in a way of abusing fellow people through their phones. Do not misuse this network for criminality” said Loyda.

According to the LC3 Chairperson Rubaya Sub-county, he appealed the people of Rubaya to ensure that they use this opportunity of the availability of the network for positive communication. He said that Rubaya has suffered and decried poor telecommunication network.

“I want to thank Hon. Loyda for this initiative and respect you for having identified the main challenges which the people of Rubaya have been suffering from, this is a true leader Mbarara District has eve had. We have always had leaders in Rubaya and Mbarara district at large but there is no any leader who has ever thought of such initiative. We have the areas MPs, LC5 Chairman and other leaders at the higher level but they have never thought of tackling the challenge of poor network in our communities, this is the reason why I must praise councilor Loyda for her thinking on sorting the critical challenge which the people face in our ares” said the the LC3 Chairman.

So far, Councilor Loyda in her tenure has emphasized on improving health services, ensuring that Kashari / Mbarara District has better sources of water and a clean one. She has now started the initiative of ensuring that there is good telecommunication networks in the areas she represents. Loyda Muhimbura is just a mere District Councilor but she has done things which even a woman MP has not done in this tenure.