TIME TO PACK! Panic grips National Building Review Board staff over looming job loss

If you take the temperature of how several staffers at the National Building Review Board (NBRB) are feeling at the moment, the scale would likely read “uneasy.” They have good reason to feel anxious.

There is a massive recruitment going on there. And most staffers are now worried that their jobs may be on the chopping board. The body, with Eng. Flavia Bwire at the helm as the Executive Secretary, employs about 46 staff and with a board of 16 members.

Curiously this is a second massive recruitment exercise at the body in a period of two years. It goes without mention that during the financial year 2020/2021 the body recruited about 30 staff en masse.

Therefore one wonders why another recruitment is taking place after one year. According to a recent advert, 21 vacant positions were advertised and responded to. These include: Technical Assistant, Manager ICT, Manager Investigations, Senior Internal Auditor Senior Policy and Planning Officer, Senior Human Resource Officer, Senior Investigations Officer -Civil/Structural, Investigations Officer – Civil/Structural, Investigations Officer-Electrical, Building Officer-Architectural, Building Officer-Civil/Structural, Standards Officer Legal Officer, Internal Auditor, Research Officer, ICT Support Officer Assistant Inventory Management officer, Stenographer Secretary and three Drivers.

But we have learnt that some of the former occupants of these positions were reportedly fired in November last year and others demoted after falling out with top bosses. But the official reason given to them was that they did not pass probation.

These include Omoding Nicholas-Manager Investigations, Mary Twesigomwe-Senior Legal Officer, Ajidiru Winny-Senior Human Resource Officer, Ashaba Stelson-Senior Internal Auditor.

These had a bitter fallout with the ES Eng.Flavia following disagreements on a number of issues with some related to procurement and appointment of new board members.

We are just asking, could there be issues with Eng. Flavia led administration style of management? This is a story for another day where we shall detail the extent of the rot there going by a whistle-blower report to President Museveni seen by this publication.

The National Building Review Board is a government agency under the Ministry of Works and Transport established by the Building Control Act, 2013. The Board is mandated to monitor building developments; ensure that the design and construction of buildings and utilities to which the public is to have access cater for persons with disabilities; oversee, inspect and monitor the operations of Building Committees; hear and determine appeals from persons dissatisfied with the decisions of a Building Committee; and to determine the fees to be charged by urban and district building committees for approval of plans, issue of building permits and occupation permits.

BACK TO THE ONGOING RECRUITMENT

A section of current staffers who survived the November, 2021 guillotine are not happy with what is going on and some have already put board members on notice.

There are allegations that the recruitment is focusing on frustrating and kicking out people hated by some top bosses. And in the grand scheme of things, these must be replaced with bosses’ friends, allies, acquaintances, spouses, relatives, tribe mates, girlfriends, boyfriends and among others. Contacted for a comment, NBRB’s public relations officer, Herbert Ziwa briefly told us that the recruitment exercise is going on smoothly.

PUBLIC SERVICE DIRECTIVE IGNORED?

It is not clear whether this recruitment exercise contravenes Public Service bosses’ directive to halt recruitment of new staff, offering of new appointments, extension of contracts or filling any vacant position in departments and agencies based on decision by Cabinet to rationalise government agencies.

We also recently reported how this directive had sparked a civil war.

Highly placed sources intimated to this publication that morale is low in these agencies and the atmosphere is toxic. Some staffers don’t see eye to eye and the same goes for their bosses. Some staffers in these agencies now feel the directive is being abused by top bosses in these agencies.

Since it was issued, many staffers have reportedly lost their jobs and those whose contracts are yet to expire feel being overworked. That whereas some staffers whose contracts after expiry were shipped out of these agencies basing on the directive, this has not been the case with some, especially top bosses implying it is being applied selectively.

Those shipped out feel something could have been done to keep them around but instead the directive offered a perfect revenge opportunity and as well a window for bosses to bring in friends, allies, acquaintances, spouses, relatives, tribe mates, girlfriends, boyfriends in the grand scheme of things.

Some loved staffers' contracts keep being extended every four to six months yet some employees were reportedly never given this chance but instead kicked out. Public service had guided agencies affected by mergers that in case they were to recruit critical staff, it should be short term contracts and the period of employment should not exceed 30th June, 2023 when the merger process is expected to be completed. IN OUR NEXT PUBLICATION WE SHALL REVEAL AGENCIES WHERE THIS CIVIL WAR IS RAGING.

