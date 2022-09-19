TOO FRAIL! Secrets why Kabaka was rushed to London 

By Pepper Intelligence Unit

The Kabaka of Buganda Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II has complied with German doctors directives to undertake a month long medical rest in London, Britain.

This publication has exclusively learnt that the Kabaka arrived in London shortly before Queen Elizabeth II was pronounced dead.

His arrival preceded two weeks of medical review in Germany. Palace sources say Kabaka left for Germany in the middle of last month. The trip was of utmost urgency to the extent that he cancelled his earlier schedule of closing the Buganda trade expo in Mengo palace.

The annual expo is organised by his kingdom in partnership with some local companies. He instead delegated his wife Nabagereka Sylvia Nagginda to represent him.

In Germany, doctors analysed his body’s response to the last two treatments they administered on him in August 2021 and March 2022.

Kabaka’s first medical visit to Germany in August 2021 resulted from his body’s failure to respond to treatment which he had received in Nairobi, Kenya in August 2020.

In the middle of the COVID 19 pandemic, Kabaka travelled by road to Nairobi after he complained of sinuses. His travel raised speculation about his health to the extent that some extremists announced him dead on various social media platforms.

President Yoweri Museveni was outraged by the announcement. He angrily reacted, “That social media is becoming a center of funny behavior. Some people just put anything. They said that somebody had poisoned the Kabaka and then later said he had actually died. How can people behave like that? We shall go for them; I think the police has arrested them.”

Then in August 2021, Kabaka with the help of President Museveni travelled to Germany for specialised treatment. Prior to his trip, he had a private meeting with Museveni at State House, Nakasero. The Katikkiro of Buganda Charles Peter Mayiga and Kabaka’s younger brother David Wasajja also attended the meeting.

In Germany, Kabaka spent three weeks during which doctors subjected him to certain operations on the throat and spine.

Kabaka returned to Germany for medical review in March 2022. Unlike on the previous occasion, Katikkiro Mayiga was open about it. He told the press after Kabaka’s departure: “I think this time again the Kabaka will get time to meet his doctors and we know that the health issues concerning the Kabaka need extra attention. The doctors have to see the extra care they can give him to maintain his health.

As a follow up on his March 2022 treatment, Kabaka returned to Germany mid last month. This time, doctors concentrated so much on treating his throat which he complains of being painful.

Doctors discharged him but on strict instructions that he take enough rest away from the official kingdom duties. On the basis of doctors’ instructions, Kabaka has since relocated to London for the much needed rest. He is residing in a mansion he bought in London a few years back.

