HYSTERIA! Gen. Sejusa eyes Ssekikubo’s MP seat

Controversial Gen. David Sejusa is considering running for Lwemiyaga parliamentary seat come 2026. Sejusa, who retired from the military a few weeks back, wants to rejoin parliament where he once served as a representative of Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF).

Sejusa’s eye on Lwemiyaga is largely because the current area MP, Theodore Ssekikubo will be relocating to Kasambya where he hopes to evict David Kabanda of the National Resistance Movement (NRM). Ssekikubo has invested so much in Kasambya and he hopes such investments will endear the voters to him.

Sejusa joined the military in 1981 during the National Resistance Army (NRA) bush war. He has since served as the minister of state for defence, coordinator of intelligence services and army MP.

