HYSTERIA! Gen. Sejusa eyes Ssekikubo’s MP seat

September 19, 2022 WE TALK SENSE |

Gen Tinyefuza

Gen Tinyefuza

Controversial Gen. David Sejusa is considering running for Lwemiyaga parliamentary seat come 2026. Sejusa, who retired from the military a few weeks back, wants to rejoin parliament where he once served as a representative of Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF).

Sejusa’s eye on Lwemiyaga is largely because the current area MP, Theodore Ssekikubo will be relocating to Kasambya where he hopes to evict David Kabanda of the National Resistance Movement (NRM). Ssekikubo has invested so much in Kasambya and he hopes such investments will endear the voters to him.

Sejusa joined the military in 1981 during the National Resistance Army (NRA) bush war. He has since served as the minister of state for defence, coordinator of intelligence services and army MP.

<<<<<<<<<<<<>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>

GOT A HOT STORY? CALL/TEXT/WHATSAPP 0777959024 OR EMAIL redpeppertips@gmail.com

 

About Post Author

WE TALK SENSE |

editor

See author's posts

Post Views: 172

More Stories

TOO FRAIL! Secrets why Kabaka was rushed to London 

September 19, 2022 WE TALK SENSE |

NOISE POLLUTION! Naguru residents force La Paroni’s to close

September 19, 2022 WE TALK SENSE |

COURTED! London Assembly boss gives nod to KCCA’s Smart City Plan

September 19, 2022 WE TALK SENSE |

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.