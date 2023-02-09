TOTAL LOSS! Museveni’s tractor donation to Sheema rots away

The tractor is rotting away at Sheema district headquarters

SHAME UPON YOU is the only word that can be used to describe residents of Sheema district and their leaders.

Why? None is appreciating the importance of resuscitating a tractor that can turn around the farmers’ fortunes.

They have instead allowed it to rot away at Sheema district headquarters.

The Massey Ferguson 290 tractor, registration number UAV 261C was donated by President Yoweri Museveni in 2014, with a view of helping farmers to boost their ability to open more acres of farmland and shift from subsistence to commercial farming.

The tractor was donated with a trailer, a disc plough, a disc harrow and a multi seed planter.

The donation was made in response to a request by area leaders.

But our snoops were recently shocked to discover that the tractor is out of use.

We have since established that it worked for only two years. The then leaders reportedly disagreed on modus operandi and it ended up being abandoned.

It appears to be in not motorable condition, rusting away and with some spare parts or equipment missing.

