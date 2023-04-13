TRIPLETS! Code Base Entertainment unveils three new sexy artists

Advertisements

Code Base Entertainment earlier this year unveiled 3 female artists, Noela Music UG, Linda Ann Music, and Quin Smile Music. As the new record label is busy shaking the music industry, new recruits keep coming.

In photos shared online, the artists are seen at the record label offices with lawyers as they sign contracts.With details of their contracts still undisclosed, it is believed to be a long-term recording contract with the record label. These are yet other surprising signings as Code Base record label continues to recruit artists never heard of before. Most have turned into big stars.



Noela Music UG, Linda Ann Music, and Quin Smile Music have already released soothing hits like Kululwo hit by Linda Ann Music, Amala by Quin Smile music and Ngelela by Noela Music UG.

Already all their songs are ruling Ugandan airwaves

About Post Author