SAVE US! Locals gang up against Mbarara city leadership over Kenkombe garbage

Amos Tayebwa

They have travelled and toured other cities across the region to study garbage management but it seems they have learnt nothing.

Locals from Mbarara City especially from areas neighboring Kenkombe dumping site like Koranorya, Rwemigina, Kenkombe and Rwentonde have cursed the Mbarara city leadership especially the mayor and his town clerk over adamancy to sort garbage mess that have blocked some roads and entered people’s homes.

On Tuesday morning, a section of locals led by their leaders staged a peaceful demonstration at Kenkombe dumping site where they blocked all the vehicles including the garbage trucks from accessing the damping site until authorities responded.

According to the locals, service providers who have the tender on garbage management in Mbarara city have failed their work. That service providers have become the worst, that they spread garbage wherever they find. Garbage has so far reached the premises of the Church, school, and homes and blocked some roads that go to the neighbouring areas.

Locals accuse the office of City mayor, Robert Mugabe Kakyebezi and the office of city town clerk Assey Abirebe for the incompetence on garbage management at Kenkombe. They accuse some officials of connivance with waste management companies.

Robert Twiine, councilor representing Rwemigina ward in Mbarara city north division told the journalists that as a leader and a resident of this area, he has severally complained over poor management of garbage at Kenkombe but nothing has been done by the city council.

“I must tell you that the office of the Town Clerk and the mayor have failed to do what they are supposed to do as far as garbage management is concerned. We are tired of garbage, we no longer have roads in this area. We have discovered that there is a lot of corruption in Kakyebezi’s Council. Some of the officials in this council connive with the service providers. They are benefiting when we are suffering. As locals we no longer want garbage at Kenkombe, if the council does not respond we are taking them to court,” Twiine roared.

Fransis Kambamu, the LC2 Chairman Rwemigina ward added: “We shall keep these roads closed unless this issue is addressed by the Leadership of Mbarara City Council. You can imagine people no longer go to church due to the fact that the garbage has even crossed the Church premises. That is Kaburangire church of Uganda,” said Kambamu.

Wilson Twinomujuni, the priest of Kaburangire Church of Uganda accuses the leadership of Mbarara City Council of being adamant on issues that concern the public. He said that the church and the primary school neighbouring this dumping site are in danger. Apparently the garbage has been dumped in front of the church and the school, something that may result in causing strange diseases in the community. That children from Kaburangire Primary School have resorted feasting on dumped foods from the garbage. He appealed to the authorities to intervene and save the lives of Human beings from the areas neighboring Kenkombe.

Locals have also suggested that Kenkombe dumping site should be closed and be shifted to some other place that is out of town.

