TUGABANE! How Airtel boss grabbed my wife, ballooned her-Stanbic bank official

A married Airtel Uganda boss, named Bruce James Busulwa got sexually involved with a junior staff named Rebecca Naddamba and left her marriage with Godfrey Monday in the gutters, we can exclusively report.

According to court documents we managed to obtain, Naddamba and Godfrey are currently battling a divorce case at the Magistrates court of Kira—divorce cause No.31 of 2021.

Naddamba used to work at Airtel money department until last year when she quit while Busuluwa worked as the Lead Airtel Money risk and Fraud Management at Airtel Uganda, a position he mysteriously left a few months back.

From the ongoing investigation carried out concerning the sex scandal, we have established that Naddamba was a happily married woman with three kids and lived with her husband Monday in Kisasi, a Kampala suburb, before she started having a secret affair with her boss.

HOW BECKY, HUSBAND MET

According to a source, Godfrey and Becky as she is commonly known in her circles met way back in the 2000s.

By then Godfrey was in his 2nd year at University and Becky was in her S.6 Vacation selling airtime in Nakawa. On the first sight of Becky, Godfrey fell for her.

As he studied at University, he also vended airtime around. The two connected and all was history. Becky went on to join campus as Godfrey graduated.

A source adds that Godfrey became too patient with her until she finished her studies.

However, along the way, their relationship was not a smooth ride.

On a few occasions, it is alleged that Godfrey would get his woman on the wrong side of life. Case in point, he paid a prompt visit to her rented pad and found a man there. Becky told Godfrey that the man was her cousin and no need to worry. In love, Godfrey believed and moved on.

Well, the two thrived through all the storms and managed to officially get married in 2012 in a colorful wedding. In 2013, they had their first child. Life started to change.

A source informs us that Becky turned lazy. She preferred being a stay home wife as Godfrey would provide each and everything.

The second born came in and things turned around. Godfrey’s income wasn’t enough since he was still earning small at Stanbic bank Uganda.

TURN OF EVENTS

In 2019, Becky managed to join Airtel Uganda. In the first months of work, life seemed normal. Sadly, Godfrey got into a serious accident and damaged his neck. To the shock of many, Becky didn’t offer much help as a wife is supposed to be.

She would let Godfrey take himself to hospital. She also still demanded house upkeep from a sick man.

Godfrey would use his half-pay from Stanbic bank since he was still bedridden and couldn’t work.

THINGS TURNED AROUND

Becky would then come home late in the night claiming too much work at the office. One thing led to another until Godfrey ran out of patience and asked her to choose what is good for them. Either marriage or work. Becky developed hard skin and asked for some time off.

She told her man that they should shift from Kisasi to another place. It was a hustle in between there. Godfrey later got information that his wife was seeing Busulwa behind his back.

For about two years it was also discovered that she had been having a series of affairs with Busulwa and this was discovered via messages on her phone. From her chat, all sorts of immoral acts with Busulwa were found.

Becky finally fled her marital bed and started living with Busulwa in Gayaza. She openly told Godfrey that it was time to move on and nothing could change about it.

She left her home with all the four children and started a new life with Busulwa. On the other hand, Busulwa also dumped his wife with children for Becky.

It was from that that Godfrey filed for divorce on grounds of adultery and all other issues. He wants full custody of his children.

However, the latest info indicates, Becky, Busulwa and the four children flew out of Uganda to the UK something Godfrey is also contesting. He wants his children back in Uganda. We are told Becky is currently pregnant with Busulwa as a suspected father.

But on a sad note, she is not the first woman to be screwed by Busulwa as we shall reveal in our subsequent publication.

