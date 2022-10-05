Uganda set for Street Child World Cup

Youth Sport Uganda (YSU), in partnership with UNHCR will on Wednesday flag off of Team Uganda to the Street Child World Cup (SCWC) taking place between 5th and 15th October 2022 in Doha, Qatar.

The Street Child World Cup, a FIFA World Cup side event, is an initiative of Street Child United and will be delivered in partnership with the Qatar Foundation.

This year’s edition will be the fourth, following successes in South Africa (2010), Brazil (2014), and Russia (2018).

The event will bring together street-connected young people from across the world together to take part in a football tournament, a festival of arts, and advocate for their rights and protection through a child-focused Congress and General Assembly.

The SCWC 2022 will give the most

vulnerable children across the globe the chance to represent their countries and tell the world, “I am somebody.”

YSU, a sport for development organization, works with refugee and host community youth in the disadvantaged communities of Uganda and uses sport as a vehicle fo change.

Because of their work, YSU will be representing Uganda at the SCWC with a team of 10 boys aged 15–18 years from disadvantaged backgrounds, including 4 refugees and 6 IDPs from Northern Uganda, who all reside in the various slums of Kampala.

Team Uganda will advocate for the right to education as it has been documented that most refugees and vulnerable children in Uganda face challenges in attending mainstream education.

The team received support from UNHCR and JIBU as partners and will be flagged .off on Wednesday 5th October, 2022, 10am at the National Hockey Stadium, Lugogo.

By Thomas Odongo