Uganda Will Host The Terminal Kampala For Three Days

By Fab Mc

Terminal Music Records has announced a three-day music and experiential festival dubbed The Terminal Kampala. The Terminal Kampala will take place in Uganda from December 30th to January 1st, 2023 and is bound to be the biggest party experience this holiday season.

After happening in countries like Kuwait, Oman, the UK and Kenya, the first ever Ugandan edition will happen this year. The announcement was made at Skyz Hotel Naguru by Mr. Daniel Ebo and Chris Bitti, the organizers of the three-day event.

The festival will feature 25 international artists, 10 of whom will be from Africa and Europe and will perform alongside Ugandan acts. The artists confirmed for Terminal Kampala include Camidoh from Ghana, Dope Nation from Ghana, Ya Levis from France, Marioo from Tanzania, Shasha from Zimbabwe, Black Motion from South Africa, DJ Edu from London and DJ Lochive from South Africa among others.

Sheebah Karungi, Kataleya and Kandle, Ykee Benda, Fik Fumaica, DJ Shiru, DJ Bankrobber, DJ Lito, DJ Naselow, DJ Zato, DJ Nimrod are among the Ugandan performers.

During the festival, you will be able to see artists you know and love, according to Mr. Daniel Ebo. It will also introduce various artists and music that you may not be familiar with but would enjoy. We are also here to support the Ugandan entertainment industry.

In our previous events, we have created employment, worked with young entrepreneurs, small to medium-sized businesses, and shared our knowledge and experience. Added he, “We will bring something special that focuses on enhancing the consumer experience”.

The event is categorized into three different themes and different artists will perform on different days. The first day, December 30th is dubbed “Young and Sexy” at Cricket Oval featuring Marioo, Dope Nation, Kataleya and Kandle and DJs Maker Breaker, Shiru and Lito entertain revelers.

The second day (31st December) has been dubbed “Into ’23”, as it will usher Ugandans into 2023. At Cricket Oval, featured music acts are Camidoh, Ya Elvis, Shasha, DJ Edu, DJ Zato, DJ Naselow Dan Don and DJ Nimrod.

This day will also see a display of fireworks at midnight to welcome the new year. A highly experiential event will commence at 5pm to allow our attendees to engage in thrilling adventures in the experiential area and observe a spectacular transition into 2023.

The last day of the event called “the Big Chill” will take place at Skyz Hotel Naguru featuring Black Motion, DJs Bankrobber and Kash Pro. More of a chilled, sophisticated event, The Big Chill is the right place to celebrate the New Year in style.

Organizers have promised a world-class event at Terminal Kampala. It’s the atmosphere, not just the music, that makes Terminal Kampala stand out, according to Chris Bitti. From experiential games to using technology to run the event, to a properly themed event, I believe that we are raising the bar. Ultimately, you’ll have to come and see. Words fail.

The early bird price for an economy ticket is 50,000, and the gate price is 75,000 on 30th December and 1st January. On 31st December the ticket will be for 70,000shs early bird and 100,000 at the gate. For the 30th and 31st of December, 2 Day Economy passes are available for Shs 90,000 early bird and Shs 120,000 at the gate.

VIPIP tickets on January 30th and 1st are for 150,000shs and Shs 200,000 on December 31st.

A FIRST-CLASS TICKET (VVIP) call 0779 464700. For reservations.

Tickets can be purchased at (www.terminalfestival.com) or via Mookh.

