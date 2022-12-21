It’s our right to support Muhoozi- Ankole sub-region team MK roars

Amos Tayebwa

Mbarara

The Ankore Sub Region Coordinator Team Muhoozi Army, Polly Karamuzi Katwire has cautioned some group of people in NRM party who are harassing the teams promoting the Muhoozi Project, that every person has a right to support and promote the person he or she likes.

Speaking to our Reporter, Katwire reveals that there are some of NRM members especially the NRM cadres and historicals who are fighting against the MK ( Muhoozi Kainerugaba) supporters. He said that the fact is all the people who have subscribed to MK project are all NRM people, that no one can go against the NRM leadership or de-campaign services done by NRM government led by President Museven.

He adds that those few members inside the NRM who are fight against the supporters of Muhoozi Kainarugaba are the real enemies of NRM party.

“I want to tell you that 95% of the people who are supporting MK project are real NRM people, they have supported NRM, they love president Museven but they feel that its the right time for President Museven to retire and give chance to his Son to add from the good services he has delivered to the Ugandans. I want to tell my fellow NRM cadres and supporters that I Katwire am NRM and am a Leader of NRM in Mbarara. Therefore supporting Muhoozi does not mean that I have quited the party, Muhoozi project is under NRM but that’s where some people fail to understand” said Katwire.

“Actually the people who are saying that for us who are promoting Muhoozi project are opposition, these people against us are the real enemies of NRM. These people might be the real opposition hiding in the NRM party and they now want to confuse the public. Some are just double dealers and political prostitutes who have self interests. How can you differentiate Muhoozi and president Museven? They are one person in one political party. These people should stop harassing us, for us we support NRM as a party and the ideologies of the party. Our mission is just simple, we need the president to give Chance to his Son Muhoozi our Standby Generator and lead this country as our generation president” he added.

Katwire appealed to the president to let Muhoozi retire from the army so that he can move freely and do his own mobilization towards the bid for the president in the next election if he wishes. He said that those NRM members who are fighting them should come and work together instead of harassing them.

Kenneth Umoja Ndyabigwamu, the Chairman for Mbarara City South Division Team Chairman MK have also said that there should be harmony and collaboration between NRM members and those that support Muhoozi Kainerugaba because its one family. Ndyabigwamu is the former Aspirant for Mayorship Mbarara City South Division.

Ndyabigwamu adds that there are different teams within Muhoozi project but they are all operating for the same noble cause. That all the groups are organised and some have started forming strategic structures from the national level to the village level to ensure that there is perfect mobilisation for MK project. He said that it is not necessary to have rift between NRM Members and MK supporters because they are one family.

“For us as team MK we exist purposely to sell our person to the public and if they believe in him they will support him to become the next president, but we are not against the NRM manifesto at all. And I want to inform the public especially the haters that we are even using our own resources, so no one should come against us thinking that we are harvesting money from this project” said Ndyabigwamu.

About Post Author

Editor author Gumizamu has a high interest and knowledge in the Ugandan entertainment space, an industry he has been actively involved in. ANY HOT STORY (CHEATERS, DIVORCE, VIDEOS, CORRUPTION, LAND WRANGLES, EXPOSES …ETAL) YOU WOULD LIKE US TO PUBLISH? CALL/TEXT/WHATSAPP 0755973676 OR EMAIL; dailypepperon@gmail.com See author's posts