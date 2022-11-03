Ugandan delegation at ACP-EU vows to block homosexuality, abortion conditions in relations with EU

MAPUTO — A Ugandan delegation at the ongoing 61st session of the Organisation of the African, Caribean and Pacific States Parliamentary Assembly (OACPS PA) and 42nd Session of the ACP-European Union joint Parliamentary Assembly (ACP-EU JPA) in Maputo City, Mozambique has vowed to oppose plans by pro-gay nations to impose the promotion of homosexuality and abortion as new conditions for trade and aid relationships with European Union.

The delegation which is attending a Joint Parliamentary Assembly is being led by the Deputy Speaker of Parliament Thomas Tayebwa, a vocal critic of homosexuality, abortion, and neocolonialism.

Other Members of the delegation include,

Hon. Theodore Ssekikubo the MP for Lwemiyaga County, Hon Cecilia Barbara Atim Ogwal, the Woman MP for Dokolo District, Hon Maurice Kibalya the MP for Bugabula South, Hon Elijah Okupa, the MP for Kasilo County, Dr Samuel Opio Acuti for MP Kole North and Hon Lucy Okello

The joint sitting was on Monday officially opened by President Filipe Nyusi of Mozambique who commended the Organization for its prime role in the economic and social development of its member states.

President Nyusi also called upon participating member states to focus more on the climate agenda and how to deal with risks related to Natural disasters.

The deputy speaker said member countries are also engaging in the post-Cotonou Agreement which governs ACP-EU relations.

Diplomatic, trade, and aid relationships between the European Union and ACP states are governed by the Cotonou Agreement.

The agreement includes a dialogue on ‘’political issues of mutual concern or of general significance’’ and ‘’discrimination of any kind’’.

Tayebwa mentioned a deep concern over calls by the EU to adopt homosexuality by the ACP countries, a development he said Uganda would vehemently reject.

“We shall be making a report to our president as Parliament which will be a guiding tool before the signing of the Post Cotonou Agreement,” the deputy speaker said.

He added: “We are demanding that we broadly define the issue of human rights. We have discovered that with the Post-Cotonou agreement, there are hidden clauses around human rights. Clauses to do with Sexuality, promotion of LGBT/homosexuality, and clauses to do with abortion.”

Tayebwa said such practices are in Africa and while “the EU is demanding that we take a certain root, they should also know the character of our society”.

“We are a society that isn’t ready for homosexuality and we are a society that’s not ready for abortion,” Tayebwa said, noting that “we as Africa, believe that the institution of the family is at the core of whatever we are doing”.

Representatives from the pro-gay nations insist on an amendment to the ACP-EU rules to have the debate on the rights of homosexuals even after objections from African members.

Issues related to climate change and food security; health and the fight against terrorism; women’s empowerment for political leadership; migration and sustainable growth, among other current matters have been discussed—with the ACP-EU describing Uganda’s women’s emancipation as one of the most successful ventures an African country has ever undertaken.

Tayebwa also said that Uganda was lauded on other key grounds including passing important laws that have helped to combat money laundering and allowing the youths to legislate on their affairs.

Uganda has the youngest Parliamentarians with an average age of 33.

Others countries in Africa, the Caribbean and the Pacific have an average age of 55 and beyond.

Hon. Cecilia Ogwala backed Tayebwa’s stance on rejecting homosexuality —saying Africa isn’t comfortable with the EU’s conditions on sexual orientation and abortion.

“We are all geared up to make sure that whatever decision we take, it is in the interest of the people whom we represent.”

On money laundering, Hon Ogwala commended the Parliament of Uganda and President Museveni for being proactive.

“Uganda has been able to pass the law of 2013 (amended in 2015) and recently we passed another amended, Uganda is on course as far as taking control of the situation when it comes to money laundering”.

The ACP–EU Joint Parliamentary Assembly was created to bring together the elected representatives of the European Union (the Members of the European Parliament) and the elected representatives of the African, Caribbean, and Pacific states (“ACP countries”) that have signed the Cotonou Agreement.

Since the entry into force of the Treaty on the European Union and EU enlargement, it has acquired a more prominent role.

A substantial part of the work of the JPA is directed towards promoting human rights and democracy and the common values of humanity, and this has produced joint commitments undertaken within the framework of the UN conferences.

The Joint Parliamentary Assembly meets twice a year in plenary sessions, alternately in the European Union and in an ACP State.

With a view to strengthening regional integration and fostering cooperation between national parliaments, meetings between EU and ACP members of parliament may be arranged at the regional or subregional level.

About Post Author

Editor author Gumizamu has a high interest and knowledge in the Ugandan entertainment space, an industry he has been actively involved in. ANY HOT STORY (CHEATERS, DIVORCE, VIDEOS, CORRUPTION, LAND WRANGLES, EXPOSES …ETAL) YOU WOULD LIKE US TO PUBLISH? CALL/TEXT/WHATSAPP 0755973676 OR EMAIL; dailypepperon@gmail.com See author's posts