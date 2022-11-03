647 Congolese agree to relocate as holding camp officially closes

By Moses Agaba

Kisoro

Nyakabande refugee transit camp in Nyakabande sub-county Kisoro District on Monday closed officially as buses 647 Congolese relocated from Nyakabande transit camp in Kisoro district to Nakivale Settlement in Isingiro District while the majority of their counterparts decided to return back to the Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

The 647 refugees were on Monday morning ferried in 13 buses belonging to the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR).

Hajji Shafiq Sekandi Kisoro Resident District Commissioner (RDC) says more than 14,000 Congolese have managed to return home since the 28th of March 2022, when war broke out in the neighboring country.

He further confirmed that the holding camp on Rwivovo land in Nyakabande Sub County has officially been closed down saying the move comes following a government directive on 3rd August 2022 that stressed the importance of closing the holding camp within 90 days, after nearly 6 months in operation.

Hajji Sekandi says the transit camp will continue to operate according to the refugee guidelines.

He also says that the three primary schools in Busanza Sub County the schools include Mabuyemeru, Gitovu and Muhaguzi primary schools that had been temporarily closed down following an influx of refugees at Busanza Border have been re-opened.

Hajji Sekandi says the schools had been closed temporarily to host fleeing Congolese. He says the situation has since normalized and learners can return to school

The move comes following gunfights and shelling last week that saw rebel group M23 takes another strategic border, with minimal resistance.

The shootout between the armed forces of the Democratic Republic of Congo (FARDC) and M23 saw close to 3000 Congolese fleeing into Uganda, via Busanza.

At least seven Congolese have been admitted to Kisoro hospital after sustaining serious injuries from a bomb blast while fleeing into Uganda.

Among the worst hit is a 14-year-old, whose leg was shattered as well as a male adult whose intestines were exposed following shrapnel from the bomb.

Sekandi stressed that no Congolese will be allowed to integrate with the Kisoro communities which are already stressed in terms of food security.

“You either move to Nyakabande transit camp and prepare to be relocated in less than 14 days or you return back home”, Sekandi said

In a bid to support communities, the World Food Program (WFP) is providing 84 sacks of Irish potato seed as well as beans for planting for Nyakabande Sub County.

More food relief and tree seedlings to give to host communities are expected.

Editor author Gumizamu