Zawedde’s adorable halloween Photoshoot with hubby

Photos of musical artist and songwriter Juliet Zawedde a.k.a Bosslady with her 10 -year married husband Guitim rocked the internet on Halloweens Day.

Halloween is the night of 31 October, the eve of All Saints’ Day, often celebrated by children dressing up in frightening masks and costumes. Halloween is thought to be associated with the Celtic festival Samhain when ghosts and spirits were believed to be abroad.

It is celebrated on different days in many parts of the world, most commonly in the month of October.

Uganda also joined other parts of the world to celebrate the day with everyone celebrating it differently

Socialite media was decorated with photos, videos, and artwork of people wishing their people a happy Halloween Day.

About Post Author

Editor author Gumizamu has a high interest and knowledge in the Ugandan entertainment space, an industry he has been actively involved in. ANY HOT STORY (CHEATERS, DIVORCE, VIDEOS, CORRUPTION, LAND WRANGLES, EXPOSES …ETAL) YOU WOULD LIKE US TO PUBLISH? CALL/TEXT/WHATSAPP 0755973676 OR EMAIL; dailypepperon@gmail.com See author's posts