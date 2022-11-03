Zawedde’s adorable halloween Photoshoot with hubby

November 3, 2022 Editor
Photos of musical artist and songwriter Juliet Zawedde a.k.a Bosslady with her 10 -year married husband Guitim rocked the internet on Halloweens Day.
Halloween is the night of 31 October, the eve of All Saints’ Day, often celebrated by children dressing up in frightening masks and costumes. Halloween is thought to be associated with the Celtic festival Samhain when ghosts and spirits were believed to be abroad.
It is celebrated on different days in many parts of the world, most commonly in the month of October.
Uganda also joined other parts of the world to celebrate the day with everyone celebrating it differently
Socialite media was decorated with photos, videos, and artwork of people wishing their people a happy Halloween Day.

