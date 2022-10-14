Underground Rapper Peter Rhymer expresses feelings for his woman in a new song ‘NKWAGALA

In his new song dubbed ‘Nkwagala’ Rapper Peter Rhymer expresses feelings for his woman. He clearly shows affection for his woman and praises her for her love, care and beauty.

You can hear the way the sensational rapper plays around with the love words and you don’t want it to stop. The song makes you want to fall in love time and time again.

He is articulate, composed and knows exact words to use to impress and praise his woman.

Peter Rhymer has over the past few years stretched his dominance to a wider fanbase not only through his music, but also using comedy. He has also been carrying out a number of charity activities, giving back to the communities but he also has not forgotten what makes him who he is – MUSIC

Back to the studio, the usually jolly rapper recorded and released a song dubbed ‘Nkwagala’. The song has been receiving massive support in all parts of the world, ranging from the US, UK, Europe and Africa. Produced by the talented Producer Isaih Prophet. The same producer he has worked with in his previous music projects, the rapper describes the song as “a feel-good love song for his wide fan base to enjoy globally’

Peter Rhymer ’s mainly influences are British and American, with elements of African / Ugandan terms. His rare style of rap has taken him places and is currently on the rise to be respected as an independent artist, who does music on his terms.

Click here for ‘ Nkwagala’ and listen

About Post Author

Editor author Gumizamu is an Editor with high interest and knowledge in the Ugandan entertainment space, an industry he has been actively part of since 2014. Leads to breaking stories are welcome! See author's posts