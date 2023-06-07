UNLUCKY! Spice Diana, manager denied US Visa, again

Advertisements

Ugandan songbird Hadija Namukwaya aka Spice Diana and her manager Roger Lubega shedding buckets of tears after they were denied a U.S, the second time.

Reports coming in indicate that Spice Diana and her manager Lubega were last month denied the elusive USA visa after several weeks trying to chase after it.

Sources say that Spice Diana had been booked to perform at some shows in America next month and her promoters in the US were optimistic that she would automatically get the visa, only to get disappointed after her application for the same was rejected.

An insider intimates that the singer and the manager are still in shock because they never expected the rejection and to make matters worse, they had already received a deposit of the booking fee for the shows, which they are now supposed to refund.

The actual reasons for the visa denial are yet to be established, although some sections suspect this could have been caused by anomalies in the documents Spice Diana and her manager submitted to the U.S embassy. Sources reveal that the American embassy in Nsambya these days pays lots of attention to details and thoroughly investigates all documents submitted by Ugandans applying for visas.

This came after officials at the embassy learnt that several fake documents have in the past been submitted by prominent people applying for visas, reason why the officials nowadays scrutinize all documents and pay attention to cases or scandals surrounding popular Ugandan individuals. Other sources have however linked the visa denial to the death of an intruder at the singer’s home, which occurred in 2022, where a man got murdered under unclear circumstances.

It should be recalled that last year Spice Diana was involved in a saga after a man identified as Henry Hamza Nsamba, 27 years old, mysteriously reportedly got killed at her home.

Insiders at Katwe Police contend that Nsamba’s death could have occurred in the early hours of Thursday, June 30 2022, at Spice Diana’s home located in Kyamuza Zone, Salaama Road in Makindye Municipality, although investigations into this murder case have since hit a dead end.

However, although the Ugandan police seem to somehow have lost interest in the matter, Nsamba’s unsolved murder attracted a lot of bad press for Spice Diana and it should be noted that the American embassy doesn’t take such matters lightly.

GOT A HOT STORY? CALL/TEXT/WHATSAPP 0777959024 OR EMAIL: redpeppertips@gmail.com WITH AS MUCH EVIDENCE AS POSSIBLE.

SOURCE PROTECTION/CONFIDENTIALITY IS OUR NO.1 PRIORITY.

About Post Author