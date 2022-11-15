Untarmacked Roads, Unpardoned Kayihura divide Kisoro leaders on Museveni’s 2026-2031 endorsement

By Moses Agaba

Kisoro

Leaders of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) party in Kisoro district on Monday endorsed President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni as the sole candidate for the party in the 2026 general elections.

They however used the occasion to remind the head of state of the various unfulfilled pledges to the district.

The endorsement ceremony took place at the Kisoro district headquarters and it was presided over by Dr. Philemon Mateke, the NRM party chairperson for Kisoro district.

In his argument, Dr Mateke credited the President Museveni for championing the development of the country amidst a peaceful governance system. Mateke further noted that Museveni is still physically fit as seen in his various endeavors to promote good health of citizens in the country.

“We must credit Museveni for his physical fitness. Remember in January, 2020, Museveni led a 120-mile (195-kilometre) walk from Galamba, north of Kampala, to Birembo, where his rebel army faced one of its toughest battles in the fight to overthrow Obote. This was proof that he is fit enough to lead this country even more years to come,” said Dr Mateke.

Dr Mateke said that with the support Kisoro district has given President Yoweri Museveni over the years and the favour they have received from the government, rewarding him with more support is a necessary exercise.

Abel Bizimana, the Kisoro district LC5 chairperson, says that every patriotic Ugandan who wishes to see the country prospering should support Museveni.

“As an NRM cadre and patriotic Ugandan, I find it important to endorse Museveni because he has led this country well. Imagine where Uganda was without him and see where we have reached in his reign. We cannot risk losing such a great leader. Imagine the entire continent knows him as an icon of peace and how do we stand to lose such a hero!” said Bizimana.

Bizimana also used the forum to credit Museveni for promoting national unity.

“In some of our neighbouring countries, we are seeing tendencies of genocide but we have not had such here. We cannot take this national cohesion for granted, it is because of the good leadership of President Museveni and this is the reason we must rally behind him until he feels unavailable for the task anymore,” added Bizimana.

Eng. Alex Niyonshaba Seruganda , the Bufumbira South Member of Parliament said that Museveni is the most appropriate leader that Uganda can have at the moment and he has proved his worthiness as a capable leader during his reign.

“Recently, Uganda launched a satellite and we hail the good leadership of President Museveni for encouraging the development of scientific innovation and thus giving us great recognition on a global basis.

However some leaders opposed endorsing President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni as sole candidate for 2026-2031 say that they will not endorse Gen Museveni unless he fulfills the pledges he pledged Kisoro district for a long time in the district including the establishment of the John Kale Institute of Science and Technology, upgrading of the tourism roads and to pardon the former Inspector General of Police, General Edward Kale Kayihura they also called on the government to consider a special disaster and relief fund for the district since it hosts DR Congo refugees quite often.

.

They say there is confusion since the MK team came and were welcomed by district leaders including deputy RDC and NRM vice chairperson Ramathan Ndikuyeze among others as they were surprised on Monday to see among the people to endorse President Museveni the District was Ramathan Ndikuyeze.

Amos Hakizimana the Kisoro district speaker tasked the Kisoro NRM boss Dr Mateke and the District LC5 Boss Bizimana to write to the President and find a way of ending confusion in the district, Hakizimana was among people who welcomed the MK team on 10th September 2022 the team that led by Agaba Gerald western chairperson and the national director for public communications in Team MK project Rwereshera Ashraf who is also the assistant head of intelligence in the National Secretariat were welcomed in Kisoro.

James Agaba, the Kisoro District Councilor representing the Southern Division of Kisoro Municipality, endorsing Museveni comes at a time when the district is in dire need of relief support and that should be highly prioritized as they consider doing party activities.

“We receive a lot of refugees every now and then but the district never gets funding to help locals in recovering from the challenges that these refugees bring to us. We are now wondering how we can happily endorse the president when our cries for help have been ignored,” said Agaba.

John Muftimukiza, councilor representing Nyarusiza sub county, Peninnah Sebazigale female councilor for Nyarusiza sub county, God Rukara, Nyakabande sub county councilor wondered why Philemon Mateke would rush district political leaders to endorse Museveni to contest again when pledges of tarmacking tourism roads, and pardoning former Police Inspector General Kale Kayihura are not yet honored.

Despite actions from various NRM Party supporters across Uganda endorsing Museveni as the next president, the party’s Central Executive Committee (CEC) remains mute on the matter.