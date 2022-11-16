UPL clubs, FUFA to hold security workshop

Uganda Premier League (UPL) in liaison with FUFA shall hold a half-day workshop on safety and security on Thursday 24th November 2022, 8:00 am – 12:00 pm at FUFA House, Mengo to discuss the safety and security aspects of the league.

A circular dated November 15 inviting all SUPL club CEOs, club safety and security officers, stadium CEOs and FUFA security and safety committee members was sent out on Tuesday.

This development comes after a section of SC Villa fans pelted stones in their side’s 2-1 loss to Wakiso Giants last week at Mutesa II Stadium, Wankulukuku.

A Wakiso Giants medic was injured by a suspected stone on the forehead. The incident raised a lot of outcry in the football fraternity, drawing the attention of league authorities.

According to UPL website, the parties who are to attend the workshop include Club CEOs, Club Safety and Security Officers, Stadium Safety and Security Officers, and FUFA Safety and Security Committee Members.

“As we aim to professionalize and commercialize the league, playing a match in a safe and secure environment is paramount,” UPL social media missive read.

“In this regard, UPL in liaison with FUFA shall hold a half-day workshop on safety & security on Thursday 24th November, 2022, 8:00am–12:00pm at FUFA House, Mengo to discuss the safety and security aspects of the league.”

UPL website adds that, the workshop program shall include among other items; presentations by the CAF SSOs (Uganda Chapter), reviewing the current safety and security status, sharing experiences and the way forward.

