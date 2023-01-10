You Can’t Stop What God has Okayed! Gen.Muhoozi Busoga Supporters Advise Otafiire to Join them

An adage by a former American Senator from Indiana James Eli Watson that; ‘if you can’t beat them, join them’, is a true description of what devoted Eastern Region supporters of Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba are telling Maj.Gen. Kahinda Otafiire, the current Minister of Internal Affairs.

As you read this, Busoga supporters of first son Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the former commander of the Special Forces Command (SFC) and UPDF Land Forces have advised Otafiire to Join their ‘winning Team Chairman MK Project’ arguing that the support base for the latter is unshakable.

‘’We respect everybody and we appreciate their effort towards transforming this country and building Peace.However, you cannot resist generational change especially when its fundamental and this is the reason Busoga is backing Gen.Muhoozi. We are not ready to be misled by Otafiire’s personal interests against the Voice of Ugandans’’,said one of Muhoozi supporters from Busoga.

Busoga is one of the regions that held successful birthday fete for Gen.Muhoozi last year.

On his side , the head of Team Chairman MK Project in Eastern Uganda which covers Busoga sub-region, Denis Balondemu urged Otafiire to respect the Voice of Ugandans and stop attacking Gen.Muhoozi.

Balondemu said instead, Otafiire should Join them because Gen.Muhoozi’s support base is uncontested.

Recently, Otafiire attacked Muhoozi for suggesting it was time the young generation assumed leadership of this country from the incumbent National Resistance Movement (NRM) to which Museveni is chairman.

Gen. Muhoozi declared war on Internal Affairs Minister Maj Gen Kahinda Otafiire for ‘sabotaging’ young people’s voice in Uganda’s politics.

Otafiire’s comments seem not to have augured well with Muhoozi, who through a Tuesday tweet, said he will not sit and watch while the minister sabotages the young generation from running affairs of the country.

Team Chairman MK Project which is spread all over the country is full of loyalists helping beat up the presidential ambition of the First Son, who is yet to express interest in replacing his father Yoweri Museveni as president of Uganda.

The general’s supporters have launched an aggressive social media campaign for a 2026 presidential bid for Muhoozi hardly six months into President Museveni’s new term.

About Post Author