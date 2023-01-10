Youngstar Aria Schleyer Rich,Juliet Zawedde drop mega hit , ‘Steps’

Popular Singer Songwriter Karungi Iren Kwezi popularly known as Aria Schleyer Rich, has released a new song , ‘Steps’, featuring Juliet Zawedde which is already making waves.

According to her, “Steps’ is an expression of my love for music. It traces my passion for good music. It is a source of self-confidence and consciousness. I will be releasing the video next month.

The trend of the times is the music video and this is fast becoming another challenge for an upcoming acts who is into Singing and production like me who has little or no fund to finance a music video.”

The ‘Maiden ’ the Singer said, “I got into music at a very young age. My father, a music promoter Keem fame rich , introduced me to a friend of his, who is into afribeats music. I had accompanied him to choir practice. That’s how I delved into music. I do music and production at same time.”

She said she always yearned to follow her passion after his introduction to music at a very young age before venturing into Production .

Growing up, she immersed herself in African culture and took most of his inspirations from there and picked interest in afrobeats and highlife.

In her words: “As a child, and even till now, artistes like Bobi wine , Kicki Beatz , Wizkid, Keem Perfumez, and Juliet Zawedde trigger my drive for good music. My songs preach love, expression, and positivity to people especially those depressed.”

She released her first single, Drillz, in 2021. It was described as stunning and dramatic, conveying tones that reflected the overall concept of her songs.

Many who have listened to her music and seen Aria Schleyer Rich ’ performance attest to the seamless flow and blending of rhymes with beats.

