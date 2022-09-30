Absa Bank on board as 2022 Uganda Golf Open is launched

By Thomas Odongo

Absa Bank Uganda on Thursday announced its sponsorship of over UGX 200 million towards the 2022 Uganda Open Golf Championship.

The Open is comprised of 5 events i.e., the Juniors Open, Ladies Open, Senior Open, amateur Open and Professional Open. These will take place at the Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa from 01 – 29 October 2022 and is expected to attract golfers and clubs from across Africa.

Speaking at a press conference to launch the tournament, Herbert Olowo, Absa Bank Uganda’s Head of Operations, and IT, said, “the Open is one of the most prestigious and anticipated tournaments on Uganda’s golf calendar, and as a bank, we are proudly associated.”

“We remain committed to the growth and development of the game in Uganda, which we continue to demonstrate by bolstering the capacities of the local clubs to host impactful tournaments like this and support the talented players that continue to dedicate time and effort to improve their game.” Olowo added.

In addition to the initial UGX 50 million sponsorship package, the Bank will spend UGX 93 million towards the Absa Pro-Am tournament of the Open to be held on 25 October.

Furthermore, UGX 65 million has been committed to sponsor 10 qualifying players to take part in the 2023 Magical Kenya Open – with priority given to qualifying professionals.

Over the years, Absa has sponsored various tournaments, such as the Captain’s Bell Tournament and given support to 10 amateur players to participate in the Magical Kenya Open, which has helped expand their perspective on the game and helped improve their skill as a result.

Some of these include Colin Isaac Talemwa; Joseph Kimani; John Muchiri; Wendy Angudeyo; Joseph Adrapi; Patrick Kagoro; Walter Tukahirwa; Alexander Matsiko; Jenina Nasimolo, and Collin Subika, who joined the only Ugandan selected to participate in the prestigious tournament as a Pro – Ronald Rugumayo, part of whose costs for the duration of the tournament were met by the Bank.

Moses Matsiko, the President of the Uganda Golf Union, via a missive said, “the Uganda Golf Open 2022 is here to offer an incredible experience to the golfers and those intending to join this good game soon, and we appreciate partners like Absa Bank Uganda who have come on board to ensure that the tournament is a success.”

He added that this year, the tournament would be a unique, exciting, and entertaining golf experience with a Junior Open, Ladies Open, Seniors Open, Amateur Open and Professional Open.

Olowo added, “We look forward to the Open because it is also a great opportunity to interact with our customers while building the associations that help us better understand how to serve you and bring your possibilities to life.”