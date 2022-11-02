Mbarara District leaders split over Bwezibwera roadside Market

Amos Tayebwa

Mbarara

There is misunderstandings and political games between the Leaders of Mbarara District local council, District Woman MP and the Rwanyamahembe Town Council over the construction of Bwezibwera roadside Market.

The battle is basically between the Mbarara District LC5 Chairman Didas Tabaro and his subordinate Peterson Kakuru, Mayor Rwanyamahembe Town Council in Mbarara District. The cause originated from the disagreement between the two when they failed to agree on where this market is supposed to be constructed. This came after the woman MP Rwebyambu mobilized some money through a fundraising function meant to construct the said market in Bwizibwera Town Council.

Didas Tabaro confirmed that there is already about Ugx 50m meant for the construction of Bwizibwera roadside market.

Recently, the Woman MP of Mbarara District, Magret Rwebyambu mobilized her colleague MPs for the fundraising function for this market that was held at Bwizibwera market. He also engaged prime minister Robinnah Nabanja who honored the function as the Chief Guest. According to Rwebyambu they were able to raise about 40m through the fundraising ceremony. She said that the money is already available awaiting for the construction to begin.

However, Rwebyambu has revealed that the project has been interrupted by some individuals who have political intrigue to sabotage the development of this market.

She adds that she came up with an initiative to develop the Bwizibwera roadside market to a developed temporary market from the way it looks now. She said that she lobbied Prime minister Nabanja to raise the development of that market to support the woman and work comfortably.

She said these while she was at the function of the National wash hands day celebration that was held at Bwizibera playground in Mbarara District.

“Am glad Prime minister Nabanja gave me 10m plus 200 iron sheets, my MPs also contributed for me some good money to help in putting up that temporary shelter, but now there is a lot of politics within the construction of that market. My request is when we are doing something that is developmental and it is going to help our people we should look at development than politics. Am asking all leaders of this area to work together and construct a market for the people, because I already have the money but now am stuck with it” said MP Rwebyambu.

It is alleged that some individuals including Councilor Loyda Twinomujuni have influenced the Leadership of Rwanyamahembe Town council to ensure that the construction of this market does not move successfully. According to the information, the construction of this market was initiated and supported by the current woman MP Rwebyambu, and Loyda Twinomujuni is bidding to contest against her in the next election 2026 for the same seat. Therefore, they allege that this is one of the reasons why Twinomujuni goes against the development of this market politically.

Tabaro, the District LC5 Chairman said that the Bwizibwera roadside market is in a gazetted area and it is on government land which is managed by the district, therefore there is no authority that can stop us from constructing market shelters for women who are selling their produce from there.

“I am aware that there are some political players especially those who have got interests to contest for the next elections have connived with some of our leaders at the lower local councils and they are ones trying to sabotage by facilitating other stakeholders, town councils, and influence them not to do what they are supposed to do as far as the construction of this market is concerned. Some think that when this market is constructed then it will create some impact to the seating government. But I want to assure my vendors in this market that we are doing all the necessary steps to make sure that we construct that roadside market from the place they operating from. Because we already have with us about 50m ready for the construction” said Tabaro LC5 Chairman.

However, the Bwizibwera Town Council Mayor backfired to his Boss the LC5 Chairman that this is his area so his council has the mandate on where and how this market should be constructed.

Speaking to the journalists, Kakuru said that as a council they were not aware of MP Rwebyambu’s lobbying for the market construction, that as the council they also have their own plans and programs that they decide where to put the market or any other project as long as it is in his territory.

“Our traders/vendors have been on that market temporarily and we agreed with them to be here for a while as we look for them where to construct for them a better market. Then when Rwebyambu and his Chairman brought in the idea that they want to construct for us a good market we supported it but on the condition to give them another place to construct from not here where the market is because for us we have some future plans for this area where this market is now. But the district led by the Chairman is saying they must construct on this place where the vendors are operating from and for us as Town Council we are saying we have some other place where we can construct for our people not here” said Mayor Kakuru.

“The district Chairman must know that am the head of this town council, I have my council and we can also plan for ourselves and he is aware that the local government gives us the mandate to plan for ourselves, so if the district does not consider us let them do what they can but for us, we shall keep the record. I will not allow these people to put the market where I will not earn, we need to look forward. For us, we want to use this place where the market is for some other developmental facilities because this is a new district. And I want the District Chairman to stop undermining my capacity, I was voted in by the people, being on the Will of the people and I must work for the people this business of saying that am being used by some individuals must stop. I am worthy to be an MP, am worthy to be a district chairman. That because you are higher than me then you want me to take the direction where you have an interest when you are not on the right line I will not tolerate that nonsense” he added.

