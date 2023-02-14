African Musicians Seize Opportunity To Collaborate With Dubai-Based Band Quincy Jones V4texx

Advertisements

The Dubai-based band is willing to offer African artists who will take up the opportunity with whatever they need so that they work hand-in-hand.

The band aims at helping artists from different parts of the continent so that they give African music a new and different feel from Afro-beat and other common genres on the continent.

The works between v4texx and African artists will be carried out at Q bar which is located in the luxurious Palazzo Versace in Dubai

Based on what we have so far seen, the beautiful venue is the epitome of splendor as the hotel is draped with Versace from top to bottom. Quincy Jones Club Q is the first-ever hot spot he has owned as a legendary producer

The hangout spot has so far bagged numerous gongs for its epic live music, including Fact Dining Awards Dubai 2022, Time Out Dubai, Night Life Awards 2022, and Dubai’s 2022 Best Live Music Venue Award.

Apparently, the band consists of three Nigerians and Dante Kennedy, who is originally from the USA.

Before recruiting the Nigerians,

The band first worked with a Kenyan guitarist and someone from Colombia, thereafter, recruited three Nigerians. Based on the way how they want African artists to join the band is emphasized on coming correctly.

“It was a complete coincidence, we were just looking for people who can play well they just all happen to be from Nigeria. We played with a Kenyan guitarist and someone from Colombia before, so we are open to working with African musicians and artists, but they have to come correct.”

The V4texx band leader, Dante Kennedy, is a veteran in the music industry who was recruited initially by Quincy Jones himself in 2018.

He has performed at over 400 shows at the luxurious hotel. He has worked with the likes of Lil Wayne, Justin Timberlake, Nicki Minaj, Miley Cyrus, and Wiz Khalifa.

He was also in the room when Travie McCoy and Bruno Mars made “Billionaire”.

Last year, Dante worked with over 30 artists, connecting them with opportunities in the UAE, something he is looking to scale up this year.

Having played in Dubai for more than 5 years now, Dante admits that though the music in the UAE is still growing, it has made great strides.

Many of his fans fly in just to catch live music vibes. His advice to African artists hoping to make a move to the UAE is;

“There are a lot of opportunities for musicians to thrive in the UAE, but we must take a long-term approach and start with building relationships and trust with authorities and the community here”.

