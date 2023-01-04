ALUPO CO-WIFE: I no longer love Abaine, VP can take him for good

A BABY MAMA of Vice President Jessica Alupo’s new hubby Peter Abaine has said she has no intentions of fighting for her man anymore and the former can take him for good.

“I no longer want him. He can go on with his life and the VP [Alupo] and I wish them well. All I need is peace to raise my twins,” she reportedly disclosed this to close friends following our first story.

Information exclusively obtained by this publication indicates that before meeting Alupo, Abaine was happily married to one Ronah Nahabwe.

She hails from Rukungiri district, in south western Uganda and her family has close ties to the ‘First Family’ as we will be explaining in our subsequent publications.

The two reportedly met around 2017-18 through a friend. Abaine would later visit her parents to acquire official bonking rights and blessings.

In 2019, the young couple would later welcome bouncing twins-Kakuru and Kato Abaine.

Around 2020/2021, their marriage took a turn around and the rest is now history. Why? Another woman had melted Peter’s heart and that was VP Alupo.

A source tells us that their love story started way back when Abaine’s relative who is an IT guru then based at one the UPDF’s training facilities offered to help a relative of Alupo in the same field. Abeine seized the opportunity to get close to Alupo and the rest is now history.

The truth is Alupo has also been married before. Her relationship with Captain Innocent Tukashaba who she introduced in 2011 hit the rock though the two sired two kids together before splitting. More details about Abaine’s baby-mama in our subsequent publications. DO YOU HAVE A HOT STORY (CHEATERS, DIVORCE, VIDEOS, CORRUPTION, LAND WRANGLES, EXPOSES …ETAL) YOU WOULD LIKE US TO PUBLISH? CALL/TEXT/WHATSAPP 0777959024 OR EMAIL: redpeppertips@gmail.com

About Post Author