American Investor Lisa Hughes to establish financial literacy, develop entrepreneurial skills for women

American investor Lisa Stark Hughes is set to boost financial literacy and develop entrepreneurial skills among the women in Uganda by setting up a skills development centre in the country.

Lisa who last visited Uganda in 2020, returned to the country to explore more investment opportunities.

At the meeting held at the Office of the Prime Minister in Kampala, Lisa noted that her decision to return to Uganda to establish several investments is premised on the caring actions of President Museveni and his desire to create lasting change and opportunities for Ugandan citizens.

“Unlike many politicians, it is obvious that the President is looking at the bigger picture and wants to create lasting change here in Uganda. President Museveni’s focus on skilling and opportunity is available for any Ugandan citizen that is desirous to improve their lives.” Lisa said.

In an effort to increase the opportunity for skilling and business entrepreneurship training, Lisa intends to open up a skilling centre in Uganda.

According to Lisa, her goal is to improve the lives of families as a whole and to create better and brighter futures for generations of Ugandans.

“It is important that we create programmes that work for the unique and wonderful culture here in Uganda,” she said.

Uganda has a wonderful culture and heritage. It is important that it is held sacred as progress happens,” Lisa added.

Lisa said being self-employed is an honourable and empowering profession that creates endless opportunities for growth, adding: “For mothers, it also creates flexibility so they can be available to their children and have a lasting and loving impact on generations to come”.



In her remarks, Deputy Prime Minister Rukia Nakadama appreciated the initiative saying it will benefit Ugandan women and their families but most importantly strengthen the country’s economy.

Nakadama said women are at the heart of every family in Uganda and that it is important that they are skilled and able to help support their families.

“Often, women have received university degrees or skilling certificates, but are unable to find employment and they end up working for others in their field. They often find themselves taking employment in an area that is not their dream or their preference,” she said.

“This skilling centre plans on providing not only vocational skills but also financial literacy and startup capital planning,” Nakadama added.

Through Lisa’s programme, women will receive skilling, business entrepreneurship training and financial literacy training. By the end of her programme, they will also have the startup capital needed to begin their own business.

“With this programme, families will be more prosperous and children will be able to go to school, taxes are paid directly to the URA, and all of Uganda will benefit from this programme,” Nakadama said.

When asked why she chose Uganda for the programme, Lisa said she was interested in President Museveni’s focus and dedication to improving the lives of women and creating opportunities for them in Uganda.

“It is touching to see a President that is so saddened by the trouble and hardship that his citizens have when they go outside of Uganda to find work. His Excellency works so hard to find ways to keep them safe. I understand why he feels the most desirable answer is to create opportunities here at home in Uganda” Lisa said.

She was also impressed that many high positions in government are held by women which she said shows that women are valued in Uganda.

About Post Author