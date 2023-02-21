I denounced the bible, began preaching voice of God-Gospel singer Pr.Twinomujuni reveals

Advertisements

Pastor Brian Twinomujuni is a talented gospel singer.His gospel music is loved by many because it simply heals. He is also a President/Founder of New Revival Voice Ministries, with seven branches around the country. While he’s a senior Pastor in his church, he’s also an astute businessman, serial investor, husband, and father to a beautiful family.

He was born, schooled, and raised by a big family in Kasambya Mubende District. He inexplicably fell in love with the church at a tender age, singing, drumming, and composing church hymns as a young boy. As early as 7 years he could escape from home to overnight in churches, something that perturbed his parents.

We caught up with him and shared his life journey. Read;

How would you describe Pastor Brain Twinomujuni in one word?

Pr. Brian Twinomujuni is the President/Founder of New Revival Voice Ministries with seven branches around the country. I am also a businessman, serial investor, husband, and father to a beautiful family.

I am also an exceedingly humble and quiet man who loves God passionately. A visionary and strategist with demonstrable proficiency in life coaching and mentorship using my social media platforms.

I incredibly posses a generous heart of gold, looking out for people in dire need. I have henceforth fathered many non-biological children and adults due to my insatiable love for people! I am tremendously gifted musically, illustrated with lyrical maturity, a talent that i nurtured since childhood until today when my music is playing globally on major Tv stations and radios.

I also established a soccer team, (Life FC) gathering youths in the church to spend leisure time more meaningfully. I also love/play soccer in my free time, whenever I am not attending to ministerial work.

And why do you think God called you here?

I have a unique and frightening mission on earth to speak the bitter truth that no one would dare speak about the bible. My sole purpose is to relieve the church from religious slavery and deception while pointing my followers to ONLY worship and praise the Creator of heaven and earth.

Where did your journey begin?

I was born, schooled, and raised by a big family in Kasambya Mubende District. Since childhood, I always heard this quite distinguished voice speaking in my heart “I am your father”. This voice sporadically popped out to speak to me throughout my youth.

The prophecies would come to pass! I vividly recall the night i woke up from my sleep and frantically prophesied to a friend called Disan that “you will spend your entire life in the US”. Plus, you will school there and build a school in Uganda. Disan was in dire need and trading Bushera at that time. 6 Months later he traveled and never returned until today (15 years later) he has since lived his life in the USA.

This Voice intensified through my youth, categorically stating that “you are a special Pastor.” And on various occasions asserting that “you are my son” I was utterly confused by this voice that was emphatic,spoke things into existence. Just like any youth, i was an industrious young man who worked several jobs in Uganda and South Sudan to make a living. Severally, God through his voice told me my destiny was ministry.

As a young man growing up, would you visualize that at one point would be Pastor?

I never visualized that one day I would be a pastor, even though I had this ardent love for God, though, rising through childhood and youth, I was constantly reminded by a voice that i was a Pastor. I obliged and submitted to this voice.

Then what was your turning point that probably led you into pastoral ministry?

One day i had bitter disagreements with my home church where they threw unsubstantiated allegations against me, that deeply undermined my integrity. I was grossly disappointed with the church/Pastor and decided to walk away.

This whirlwind landed me in a place called Kikaya Village-(Gayaza Road) on a cordial invitation from a friend. While here God spoke to this family quite intensely. They experienced swift unprecedented success in their lives during my stay with them. The family consequently invited several neighbours around the village, to come to experience an incredible manifestation of God speaking through a son of man.

While still confided in a tiny home space, many were healed of terminal ailments, and several were saved from deathbeds. Miracles were popping overwhelmingly. The prophetic voice spoke resurrected marriages back to life, wealth, business, and prosperity. I was henceforth highly favored and loved, until when someone offered him a shell house to start a ministry.

God spoke to his people through me and the prophetic voice grew generously. The barren conceived and birthed children by just speaking to them his word. God was setting people free from demonic captivity. Breakthroughs were rampant in this very humble shell house. God demonstrated his superiority in mighty ways unmatched.

During my youthful days, the voice (God) once asked me what if the bible wasn’t authored by God. I was mad at such a voice,knowing the bible as the word of God. The other instance was God speaking unequivocally; “I am not the God who perished my people with floods” It was hard to digest that the God written about in the bible was now contradicting himself. Well, it was a matter of time before God revealed to me the world’s kept secrets about bible authorship. Today, I am preaching about God the creator of heaven without holding or reference to any religious book.

During Sunday Service God will preach through me on diverse subjects fervent faith, love, marriage, and purity of the heart. Terminal illnesses are healed, and broken bones have been bound together. Positive HIV status has been reversed to negative. The church has been saved from numerous evil plots, Significant manifestations of real prosperity and success. Through the voice I have seen this all comes to pass! God’s voice through Pastor Brian has been consistent and faithful.

What does your personal, spiritual time with God look like?

My personal spiritual time is all about praising, and worshiping God in private. God speaks to me about vast subjects; my enemies, the enemies of the church, enemies of the country. Secret diabolical plans by the government. Plus so many subjects.

Your congregation is slowly growing to huge crowds, what do you attribute this to?

God spoke to me since my youth that “I will gather my people around you, and preach to them my truths” thus it’s no surprise that crowds are gathering around me. The world is silently exhausted with fraudulent pastors who are solely focused on extorting monies.

Whenever crowds visit New Revival Church the difference is conspicuous; that I am not about money but spreading the true God. That’s how we have grown to spread to seven branches in four districts.

Today the teachings are broadcasted live on Baba Tv every Sunday 8:00 AM. This has boosted the audience in major ways.

What has been the most frustrating aspect of being a pastor?

The day I denounced the bible and began preaching the voice of God, was remarkably the most challenging day of my life. Friends and family shamelessly abandoned me for contradicting such an age-old Christian book. Many thought i was totally insane, while, the family felt i was enslaved by demonic forces. They immediately went into prayer and fasting. The voice was rather emphatic “I am God your Creator ”follow my voice and liberate this world from the world’s biggest deception of all time.” Until today, the repulsion and hostility towards the preaching are rather extraordinary.

Share one of the toughest issues with conflict that you have dealt with as a pastor. How did you respond, and why?

One day a Member of Parliament came to me and asked me to pray fatal prayers so that a political rival would die. I was categorical in his response, that I have never done that and it’s totally wrong on all levels.

Today the church is under attack, fake pastors around, and homosexuality in the young generation, what is your view about this?

Why should a Pastor masquerade and extort the gullible church of their hard-earned money? Its blasphemous to put God up for sale. The church should look out for these fraudulent red flags in church, when their sole purpose is money.

Tell us your Music Journey;

Pr. Brian is musically gifted since childhood when he was composing and singing in the church choir. It’s been a tough arduous journey breaking through the music industry, with so many red tapes and barriers. I am the sole author of his music. My music cuts across all genres from pure gospel to inspirational and motivational. I exude lyrically mature vibes, with a dash of Afro-zouk acoustics. Some albums are proudly underlined with soaring melodies and strong vocals. This is music that you can listen to on a road trip or lying on your bed in deep meditation. The party vibes are quite deep with a sprinkling of heavy African bass.

How many songs so far have you recorded and released?

I have three albums with over 42 Songs. My music can be streamed or downloaded from Apple Music-iTunes, and Spotify. Sebbo Komawo and Uganda B’era N’okwagala are playing hard on major radios and televisions. He further promotes his music via social media pages like Facebook and YouTube- Brian Twinomujuni Music.

Fair enough, we understand, you also sing? How do you mix the two? Pastoral work and music?

I am tremendously disciplined focused man who allocates time to priorities in his life.

Listen to my latest song here;

