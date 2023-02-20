BUTT OF JOKES! Secrets why DSTV, GOtv subscribers are not happy with MultiChoice Uganda’s ‘fake’ services

Advertisements

MultiChoice Uganda, one of the satellite television service providers in the country has become a butt of all jokes after several clients came out to accuse them of offering poor services yet charging highly.

The South African firm operates DSTV and GOtv in Uganda.

In tell-all confessions, the clients have shared with us their untold suffering on the hands of DSTV and GOtv.

One of the complainants, John, has an account with DSTV but it has always been tempered with for a long period of time.

He narrated to us that on several occasions he has subscribed to some packages but gets deactivated before the paid-up time ends.

That, for instance, in the month of January this year, he paid for a Compact package which costs shs95000 monthly. That would get him to many different channels but on a sad note, this package was later disconnected before February started.

That he also started noticing some channels mysteriously going off.

He called DSTV customer service for help but was reportedly tossed around with unclear explanations. This went on until he was frustrated and resigned to fate.

Another client, Charles, says he has also faced a similar challenge with GOtv. That he can sometimes subscribe for GOtv Supa and ends up getting GOtv Max, or GOtv Max and ends with Gotv Value.

Several MultiChoice subscribers are also concerned with loss of signal on some channels and when others are ok. The issue has been on for years but MultiChoice has reportedly not come up with a plan to compensate them.

That for GOtv is even worse. That this happens especially on local channels like Bukedde TV 1, Bukedde TV 2, Urban TV, TV West, UBC Star TV, Citizen TV, KTN News, BTM, Record TV, Bukalango Tv, Spirit FM, LTV, Top Tv, Salt TV, Pearl Magic, Miracle TV, KTN, K24, KBCTV, Magic HD, U24, BBSTV, STV, HGTV, KTV, BABA TV, Moon TV, Excel TV, WTV, Nyce TV, Manifest TV, UCTV, Fresh TV, GTV, See TV, Success TV, Family TV, Life TV, Delta TV, Smart24 TV, HG TV, KSTV, KBSTV, ABS TV, ARK TV, Rest TV, Gugudde TV.

Jane is among those who confessed to being asked for money by MultiChoice technicians to sort a poor signal yet she expected the service to be free.

There is also an issue of repetitive programmes and old content on general entertainment & movies channels.

On GOtv, such channels include Honey TV, TL Novelas, ROK, Kix, Telemundo, M-Net Movies Zone, Zee World, B4U Movies, Fox Life, E!, AfricaMagic Epic, Africa Magic Family, Magic Epic, BET, CBS Reality, FOX, Investigation Discovery, Rock 2, Star Life, Movie Room, and TNT Africa.

“An action movie or love story or a Nigerian movie can be repeated on these channels month after month. It’s as if they don’t have new content,” says one of the clients.

“They recently added ‘Movie Room’ channel and they boasted to their clients. But it’s repeating the same old movies like ‘Big Game’. Talk of TNT Africa, ever repeating ‘The Negotiator’ and many others.”

Another client also complained about running old Kardashian shows and others. The same goes for DSTV.

Some clients are also branding MultiChoice customer care service personnel as the worst—unfriendly, poorly trained, incompetent, and don’t seem to be in touch with the clients they are supposed to serve.

MultiChoice has been contacted for a comment.

Did you know why MultiChoice Uganda’s Head of Marketing, Collin Asiimwe and other eight were forced to quit last year and why heads are set to roll soon over some underhand dealings by officials at the head office? Watch out in our subsequent publication.

