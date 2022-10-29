Armed Thugs Rob Two Nile Breweries Bosses in Buikwe

The Police in Njeru are investigating a case of aggravated Robbery which occurred on Thursday morning at Brewery road, Triangle zone, Njeru municipality in Buikwe District.

According to Hellen Butoto, the Ssezibwa Region Police Spokesperson the victims are; Munginga Robert, 47 a manager of Nile breweries and resident of Kimaka in Jinja City who was with his colleague Kasaga Paul , 52yrs ,resident of brewery road -Triangle zone in Njeru municipality ,Buikwe District.

The victims who reported a case of aggravated robbery were attacked and robbed by unknown thugs who were armed with a panga and a pistol on motorcycle of which the registration is not known to them.

‘’There properties were taken which includes two phones, woofer, a car key for a motor vehicle registration no UAU 203F Harrier white and money of shs 2800000 was also taken’’, Butoto said.

Motor vehicle registration no UAU 203F Harrier was recovered at the scene, according to Butoto.

