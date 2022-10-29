Armed Thugs Rob Two Nile Breweries Bosses in Buikwe

October 29, 2022 Brian Musaasizi | Editor

Hellen Butoto, the Ssezibwa Region Police Spokesperson,

The Police in Njeru are investigating a case of aggravated Robbery which occurred on Thursday morning at Brewery road, Triangle zone, Njeru municipality in Buikwe District.

Hellen Butoto, the Ssezibwa Region Police Spokesperson,

According to Hellen Butoto, the Ssezibwa Region Police Spokesperson the victims are; Munginga Robert, 47 a manager of Nile breweries and resident of Kimaka in Jinja City who was with his colleague Kasaga Paul , 52yrs ,resident of brewery road -Triangle zone in Njeru municipality ,Buikwe District.

The victims who reported a case  of aggravated robbery were attacked and robbed by unknown thugs who were armed with a panga and a pistol on motorcycle of which the registration is not known to them.

‘’There properties were taken which includes two phones, woofer, a car key for a motor vehicle registration no  UAU 203F Harrier white and money of shs 2800000 was also taken’’, Butoto said.

Motor vehicle registration no UAU 203F Harrier was recovered at the scene, according to Butoto.

About Post Author

Brian Musaasizi | Editor

author

See author's posts

Post Views: 262
Tags: , ,

More Stories

Buliisa Town Council Relishes in First-Ever Mtn-Sponsored Bunyoro Kitara Kingdom Bicycle Races

October 29, 2022 Brian Musaasizi | Editor

MTN Kampala Marathon throughout the years, 2004-2022.

October 29, 2022 Brian Musaasizi | Editor

Kawempe Police Bust Criminal Gangs, Arrest 54 Suspects

October 29, 2022 Brian Musaasizi | Editor

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.