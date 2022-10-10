StarTimes Uganda Premier League

Saturday Results

*Arua Hill 3-0 KCCA

*Bul 3-1 UPDF

*Express 1-0 URA

Arua Hill moved straight into fifth place on the StarTimes Uganda Premier League table after just one match of the campaign, thrashing visiting KCCA FC 3-1 at the Barifa Stadium in Arua on Saturday.

Debutant Isaac Ogwang and Rashids Toha and Kawawa were on target as the Kongolo avenged last season’s loss to KCCA, the only home defeat they suffered all season.

The victory has the Kongolo in fifth on three points, with KCCA – who opened their season with a hard-fought 3-2 victory over Wakiso Giants, dropping right below them.

Arua Hill were playing their first game of the season because a 15-team fixture list can only accommodate 14 on a given Match Day.

The would-have-been 16th team, Kyetume, were demoted after they failed to meet minimum licensing requirements.

Ogwang, a new signing from SC Villa, scored put the hosts ahead inside twelve minutes before Toha doubled the advantage two minutes after the break.

Kawawa then wrapped up things with a third on 58 minutes before KCCA got a late ‘one for the road’ courtesy of a Bright Vvuni own goal.

KCCA next face title rivals Vipers on October 22 while Arua Hill host Maroons on the same day.

Else where, BUL maintained their 100 percent start to the season when they made light work of UPDF in a 3-1 victory at the Fufa Techical Centre, Njeru.

BUL made early noise with an emphatic 5-0 away victory over league newcomers Blacks Power last week. They have now scored eight goals in two matches, the most in the league after two match days and sit comfortably on top of the table.

Meanwhile, Express picked their first win of the season with Allan Kayiwa getting the crucial goal in the 1-0 victory over URA at Mutesa II Stadium, Wankulukuku.

Arua Hill blow away KCCA at Barifa