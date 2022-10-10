NBL playoffs series goes to the wire

By Thomas Odongo

Tusker Lite NBL playoffs

Finals, Game 6

*UCU Lady Canons 69-57 JKL Lady Dolphins (W)

*City Oilers 71-76 Nam Blazers (M)

–Game 7 – Friday, 14th October

The 2022 Tusker Lite National Basketball League (NBL) championships for both women and men will be decided in Game 7 (series decider) scheduled for this Friday, 14th October.

On Sunday, UCU Lady Canons and Nam Blazers leveled matters when they beat JKL Lady Dolphins and City Oilers in Game 6 respectively to tie the best of seven series 3-3 in a game played at the MTN Arena, Lugogo in Kampala.

Both UCU Lady Canons and Nam Blazers have recovered from 3-1 down to even series and now the women’s and men’s division titles are all to play for with JKL Lady Dolphins and City Oilers who are title holders in their respective divisions one game away from their fate.

Millicent Otieno led the way for UCU with 20 points, Bridget Aber and Rose Akon added 15 points each.

In a losing effort, Evelyn Nakiyinji posted 15 points as JKL Lady Dolphins struggled to contain the university side.

In the men’s game, it was crowd favorite Amisi Saidi whoed the way for the Nam Blazers with his 27 points. He was however involved in a mele with City Oilers’ Francis Azolibe.

Chris Omanye was another standout player for Nam Blazers shooting a double double of 15 points and 10 rebounds while Paul Odongo had 14 points.

City Oilers had three players shoot double figures, that is; James Okello (17), Ivan Muhwezi (13) and Tonny Drilleba (11).