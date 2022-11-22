ASFAs 2022 nominees list released
The Abryanz Style and Fashion Awards (ASFAs) has today released the official list for the 2022 nominees.
The ASFAs return on the 16th of December 2022 at Kampala Serena Hotel after two years.
Recognized as Africa’s biggest Fashion Awards and red-carpet event, the “8th ASFAs”
celebrate groundbreaking fashion creatives, influencers and contributors across Africa and
beyond that have shaped the fashion industry through the pandemic, under the theme “The
Awakening”
“Special appreciation goes out to everyone that nominated, got nominated and participated in
the process. We do not take this kind of effort and support for granted. The team had to look
through over 5,000 nominations in the various nomination platforms and we now proudly
present the final list of ASFA 2022 Nominees. Come December 16th, we therefore, promise
another mind-blowing experience at Africa’s biggest fashion event,” Brian Ahumuza aka Abryanz remarked.
Over the past few weeks, the team has carefully selected the nominees for this year’s event, from the thousands of entries received since the nomination process kicked off last month. This coveted list was unveiled last Sunday, 13th November 2022 at the Kampala Brunch.
Following public nominations and assessment from the ASFA board, the awarding event has released the Nomination list of members eligible for voting.
Winners will be announced during the live Abryanz Style & Fashion Awards show at Kampala Serena Hotel. The results of the Abryanz Style and Fashion Awards, including winners and nominees, are solely dependent on the ASFA Body.
The full list of nominees can be found below;
•DESIGNER OF THE YEAR
(AFRICA)
Thebe Magugu
Moses Turahirwa
Rich Mnisi
Kenneth Ize
Larry Jay
Taibo Bacar
UGANDA
Kaijuka Abbas
Sheba Kasami
Monica Kansiime
Dyna Vence
Sham Tyra
Anita Beryl
Ras Kasozi
•AFRICAN FASHION BRAND OF THE YEAR
(AFRICA)
African boy
Ahluwalia World
Daily Paper
Tiffany Amber
Moshions
Rich Mnisi
•MODEL OF THE YEAR
(AFRICA)
Anok Yai
Adit Priscilla
Achan Biong
Anyiel Piok Majok
Alaato Jazyper
•EMERGING DESIGNER OF THE YEAR MENSWEAR
(AFRICA)
Rogue-ng
Colrsbaby
Trax Apparel
Ajabeng
Kente Gentlemen
Teddy Ondo Ella
•EMERGING DESIGNER OF THE YEAR WOMENSWEAR
(AFRICA)
Ladunni Lambo
Hertunba
Fruche Official
Wyne Kirabo
Fumithe Label
•BEAUTY BRAND OF THE YEAR
(UGANDA)
TK Berriez Skincare
Minama World
MB Cosmetics Amsterdam
BT Beauty Uganda
Qwezi Beauty
Fabiola Beauty
(AFRICA)
Huddah Cosmetics
Zikel Cosmetics
Beauty by ad
Epara
ColorBox Cosmetics
Juvia’splace
•EMERGING FASHION BRAND
(UGANDA)
Seamline Atelier
Miss Shee
Loumbier
TRUiKON
The Creative Hub Ug.
Mulc
•MAKEUP ARTIST OF THE YEAR
(UGANDA)
Peter Russell
Iman Makeup
Nahya Glam
Saida Beauty
Shillat Makeup
Glam by Keith
(AFRICA)
Tammi Mbambo
Moshoodat
Manal Makeup
Beezglam Makeup Studios
Reham Khalifa
MakeupbyZulky
•HAIR ARTIST OF THE YEAR
(UGANDA)
Mbajja Sean
MirrorsSalon
Hair by Zziwa
Afros & Mo
Jeff Jingo
Lana Barber256
Sammy Barber UG
(AFRICA)
Laetitia Ky
Corrine Muthoni
Nikiwe Dlova
Kehinde Are
Joke Lawal
Ricky Kish
•FASHION STYLIST OF THE YEAR
(UGANDA)
Mavo Kampala
Kwagala Kevira
Gangstar Magic
Top Stylist
Allan Senior
Cham Ronnie
(AFRICA)
Luxury Recycle
Tiannahs Place
Yartel
T.dosumu
Chuck Mbevo
•IMAGE MAKER OF THE YEAR
(UGANDA)
Kiba Shots
Walter Photography
Sasha Vybz
Dc Photography
Martin Kharumwa
Drimax Photography
(AFRICA)
Trevor Stuurman
Kwame Koda
Chuchu Ojekwe
Bless Dollar
Prince Gyasi
Daniel Obasi
•FASHIONABLE MUSIC VIDEO AWARD
(UGANDA)
“Personal” -Zulitums
“Mbaga” -Nsimbi
“Thank God” -Vinka
“Forever” -Chameleone
“My year” Azawi
“Wandiisa Ki” Rema Namakula
(AFRICA)
“Tales by Moonlight” Tiwa Savage
“Selema” Musa Keys & Loui
“Rush” Ayra Starr
“Bandana” Fireboy & Asake
•MOST STYLISH MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
(UGANDA)
Fik Fameica
Grenade Official
Rickman Manrick
Zulitums
GNL Zamba
B2C
(AFRICA)
Diamond Platnumz
Adekunle Gold
Rema
Fireboy
Kidi Music
•MOST STYLISH FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
(UGANDA)
Spice Diana
Kataleya and Kandle
Pia Pounds
Azawi
Lydia Jazmine
Vinka
Winnie Nwagi
Sheebah Karungi
(AFRICA)
Ayra Starr
Uncle Waffles
Zuchu
Sho Madjozi
Nomuzi Mabena
Tiwa Savage
MALE FASHIONISTA OF THE YEAR
(UGANDA)
Trend Masta
Dice Rich
Q Senior
Mugagga Alex
Adnan Turan
Baraka Ting
Spy Gudget256
(AFRICA)
Eni Oluwa
Dr. Akin Faminu
Tijesunimi Olupekan
OoreofeOluwadara
Denola Grey
Efe Tommy
•FEMALE FASHIONISTA OF THE YEAR
(UGANDA)
Sharne Natukunda
Fifi Parker
Aron Hilson
Katrina Nilzero
Mbabazi Kim
(AFRICA)
Hali Oduor
Nancie Mwai
Priscilla Anyabu
Denise Dainty
Diana Eneje
Chevonne Spirine
•MOST STYLISH MALE PERSONALITY
(AFRICA)
Kat Sinivasan
Ebuka
Eni Oluwa
Sir Uti
Maps Maponyane
Denola Grey
•MOST STYLISH FEMALE PERSONALITY
(UGANDA)
Etania
Malaika Tenshi
Sandrah Twinoburyo
Evelyn Kironde
Bettinah Tianah
Sharon O
Natasha Sinayobye
(AFRICA)
Anele Mdoda
Hassan Sarah
Nana Akua Addo
Official Doyin
Toke Makinwa
Allysyn Audu
•FASHION JOURNALISM EXCELLENCE AWARD-
(AFRICA)
Guap Magazine
Bella Naija Style
The Native
Fashion Bomb Daily