ASFAs 2022 nominees list released

The Abryanz Style and Fashion Awards (ASFAs) has today released the official list for the 2022 nominees.

The ASFAs return on the 16th of December 2022 at Kampala Serena Hotel after two years.

Recognized as Africa’s biggest Fashion Awards and red-carpet event, the “8th ASFAs”

celebrate groundbreaking fashion creatives, influencers and contributors across Africa and

beyond that have shaped the fashion industry through the pandemic, under the theme “The

Awakening”

“Special appreciation goes out to everyone that nominated, got nominated and participated in

the process. We do not take this kind of effort and support for granted. The team had to look

through over 5,000 nominations in the various nomination platforms and we now proudly

present the final list of ASFA 2022 Nominees. Come December 16th, we therefore, promise

another mind-blowing experience at Africa’s biggest fashion event,” Brian Ahumuza aka Abryanz remarked.

Over the past few weeks, the team has carefully selected the nominees for this year’s event, from the thousands of entries received since the nomination process kicked off last month. This coveted list was unveiled last Sunday, 13th November 2022 at the Kampala Brunch.

Following public nominations and assessment from the ASFA board, the awarding event has released the Nomination list of members eligible for voting.

Winners will be announced during the live Abryanz Style & Fashion Awards show at Kampala Serena Hotel. The results of the Abryanz Style and Fashion Awards, including winners and nominees, are solely dependent on the ASFA Body.

The full list of nominees can be found below;

•DESIGNER OF THE YEAR

(AFRICA)

Thebe Magugu

Moses Turahirwa

Rich Mnisi

Kenneth Ize

Larry Jay

Taibo Bacar

UGANDA

Kaijuka Abbas

Sheba Kasami

Monica Kansiime

Dyna Vence

Sham Tyra

Anita Beryl

Ras Kasozi

•AFRICAN FASHION BRAND OF THE YEAR

(AFRICA)

African boy

Ahluwalia World

Daily Paper

Tiffany Amber

Moshions

Rich Mnisi

•MODEL OF THE YEAR

(AFRICA)

Anok Yai

Adit Priscilla

Achan Biong

Anyiel Piok Majok

Alaato Jazyper

•EMERGING DESIGNER OF THE YEAR MENSWEAR

(AFRICA)

Rogue-ng

Colrsbaby

Trax Apparel

Ajabeng

Kente Gentlemen

Teddy Ondo Ella

•EMERGING DESIGNER OF THE YEAR WOMENSWEAR

(AFRICA)

Ladunni Lambo

Hertunba

Fruche Official

Wyne Kirabo

Fumithe Label

•BEAUTY BRAND OF THE YEAR

(UGANDA)

TK Berriez Skincare

Minama World

MB Cosmetics Amsterdam

BT Beauty Uganda

Qwezi Beauty

Fabiola Beauty

(AFRICA)

Huddah Cosmetics

Zikel Cosmetics

Beauty by ad

Epara

ColorBox Cosmetics

Juvia’splace

•EMERGING FASHION BRAND

(UGANDA)

Seamline Atelier

Miss Shee

Loumbier

TRUiKON

The Creative Hub Ug.

Mulc

•MAKEUP ARTIST OF THE YEAR

(UGANDA)

Peter Russell

Iman Makeup

Nahya Glam

Saida Beauty

Shillat Makeup

Glam by Keith

(AFRICA)

Tammi Mbambo

Moshoodat

Manal Makeup

Beezglam Makeup Studios

Reham Khalifa

MakeupbyZulky

•HAIR ARTIST OF THE YEAR

(UGANDA)

Mbajja Sean

MirrorsSalon

Hair by Zziwa

Afros & Mo

Jeff Jingo

Lana Barber256

Sammy Barber UG

(AFRICA)

Laetitia Ky

Corrine Muthoni

Nikiwe Dlova

Kehinde Are

Joke Lawal

Ricky Kish

•FASHION STYLIST OF THE YEAR

(UGANDA)

Mavo Kampala

Kwagala Kevira

Gangstar Magic

Top Stylist

Allan Senior

Cham Ronnie

(AFRICA)

Luxury Recycle

Tiannahs Place

Yartel

T.dosumu

Chuck Mbevo

•IMAGE MAKER OF THE YEAR

(UGANDA)

Kiba Shots

Walter Photography

Sasha Vybz

Dc Photography

Martin Kharumwa

Drimax Photography

(AFRICA)

Trevor Stuurman

Kwame Koda

Chuchu Ojekwe

Bless Dollar

Prince Gyasi

Daniel Obasi

•FASHIONABLE MUSIC VIDEO AWARD

(UGANDA)

“Personal” -Zulitums

“Mbaga” -Nsimbi

“Thank God” -Vinka

“Forever” -Chameleone

“My year” Azawi

“Wandiisa Ki” Rema Namakula

(AFRICA)

“Tales by Moonlight” Tiwa Savage

“Selema” Musa Keys & Loui

“Rush” Ayra Starr

“Bandana” Fireboy & Asake

•MOST STYLISH MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

(UGANDA)

Fik Fameica

Grenade Official

Rickman Manrick

Zulitums

GNL Zamba

B2C

(AFRICA)

Diamond Platnumz

Adekunle Gold

Rema

Fireboy

Kidi Music

•MOST STYLISH FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

(UGANDA)

Spice Diana

Kataleya and Kandle

Pia Pounds

Azawi

Lydia Jazmine

Vinka

Winnie Nwagi

Sheebah Karungi

(AFRICA)

Ayra Starr

Uncle Waffles

Zuchu

Sho Madjozi

Nomuzi Mabena

Tiwa Savage

MALE FASHIONISTA OF THE YEAR

(UGANDA)

Trend Masta

Dice Rich

Q Senior

Mugagga Alex

Adnan Turan

Baraka Ting

Spy Gudget256

(AFRICA)

Eni Oluwa

Dr. Akin Faminu

Tijesunimi Olupekan

OoreofeOluwadara

Denola Grey

Efe Tommy

•FEMALE FASHIONISTA OF THE YEAR

(UGANDA)

Sharne Natukunda

Fifi Parker

Aron Hilson

Katrina Nilzero

Mbabazi Kim

(AFRICA)

Hali Oduor

Nancie Mwai

Priscilla Anyabu

Denise Dainty

Diana Eneje

Chevonne Spirine

•MOST STYLISH MALE PERSONALITY

(AFRICA)

Kat Sinivasan

Ebuka

Eni Oluwa

Sir Uti

Maps Maponyane

Denola Grey

•MOST STYLISH FEMALE PERSONALITY

(UGANDA)

Etania

Malaika Tenshi

Sandrah Twinoburyo

Evelyn Kironde

Bettinah Tianah

Sharon O

Natasha Sinayobye

(AFRICA)

Anele Mdoda

Hassan Sarah

Nana Akua Addo

Official Doyin

Toke Makinwa

Allysyn Audu

•FASHION JOURNALISM EXCELLENCE AWARD-

(AFRICA)

Guap Magazine

Bella Naija Style

The Native

Fashion Bomb Daily

